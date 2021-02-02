Michael Owen reveals his prediction for Wolves vs Arsenal game

Liverpool legend and BT Sport pundit Michael Owen has revealed his prediction for Wolverhampton Wanderers' upcoming game against Arsenal in the Premier League.

The 41-year-old believes that the two sides will share the spoils in a 1-1 draw at the Molineux Stadium.

Speaking on BetVictor, Michael Owen said:

“Arsenal shared the points with Manchester United on Saturday night in a match where neither team could honestly say they deserved all three points.

“That said, Mikel Arteta will be a happy man as his side are now undefeated in seven Premier League matches and have conceded only twice in those fixtures.

“Wolves arrive here amid a patchy run; however, I can’t help casting my mind back to their terrific performance at the Emirates earlier in the season. If they deploy similar tactics here, I think they could have some joy on the counter-attack."

He concluded:

“This could be a cagey affair, so I’m siding with the draw.”

Wolves are currently on a dire run of form in the Premier League. They are winless in their last eight games and have picked up just three points from a possible 24 since their 2-1 victory over Chelsea on December 15.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s men dropped to 14th on the league table after suffering their third defeat since the turn of the new year in a disappointing 1-0 loss to Crystal Palace.

Arsenal aiming to continue impressive form

Southampton v Arsenal - Premier League

Arsenal extended their unbeaten run to seven games in the Premier League as they look to make a late push for a top-four spot.

The Gunners were held to a goalless draw by second-placed Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

Mikel Arteta’s men are currently 10th in the Premier League, eight points behind Leicester City in fourth place.

Keep it going, six games unbeaten.



Southampton 1-3 Arsenal



Pepe, Saka, and Laca pic.twitter.com/YJghlkLX1W — Amos Joseph #FootballersConnect (@communeamos) January 26, 2021

In the last five Premier League meetings between the two sides, Arsenal have tasted victory only once, when Bukayo Saka and Alexandre Lacazette inspired them to a 2-0 victory last year.