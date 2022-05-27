Michael Owen, Rio Ferdinand and Joe Cole agree on their prediction of result of upcoming Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid

BT pundits Michael Owen, Rio Ferdinand and Joe Cole have agreed on their prediction of the UEFA Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid in Paris on May 28.

All three Premier League legends are backing the Reds to win in regulation time (per BT Sport). Owen went as far as to predict that Liverpool would run out 3-1 winners on the night.

Real Madrid's story of the season has been their gritty comeback victories throughout the UEFA Champions League knockout stages. They overcame aggregate deficits against PSG, Chelsea and Manchester City to reach their second final in five years.

Madrid headed into each knockout round as the slight underdogs but prevailed on each occasion. However, Owen, Ferdinand and Cole aren't envisioning yet another comeback victory for the La Liga champions at the Stade de France on Saturday.

The last time Liverpool and Madrid played each other in the UEFA Champions League final was in 2018. Madrid got the better of the Premier League giants on that occasion, winning 3-1 at the Olimpiyskiy Stadium in Kyiv.

Both teams fielded teams that are a lot different than the ones they have now, with Cristiano Ronaldo having departed the Santiago Bernabeu. Liverpool, meanwhile, replaced Lorius Karius, who was at fault for two goals in that final, with the dependable Alisson Becker.

However, all eyes are on Karim Benzema, following the Frenchman's phenomenal season in front of goal. He is the favourite for the 2022 Ballon d'Or award, having scored 44 goals in 45 appearances this season.

That includes 15 strikes in Europe's elite club competition as he leads the competition's scoring charts. The likes of Benzema, Alisson, Luka Modric, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane will hope to play key roles for their respective teams on Saturday.

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher backing Reds to prevail against Real Madrid

Carragher believes the Reds will prevail.

Jamie Carragher is also predicting the Anfield side to be the victors on May 28. The former England defender spoke on Sky Sports' The Overlap that he's confident the Reds will emerge victorious. He said:

"Of course, Real can win - it's a one-off game. I just think if Liverpool were playing Real Madrid in a one-off game, having their team and playing near their best, they'd win the game. I'm confident."

Manchester United legend Gary Neville, meanwhile, isn't so sure, as he believes Madrid's never-say-die spirit cannot be ignored. Neville is backing a Los Blancos win, saying:

"I don't think Liverpool will win the European Cup. I've thought a lot about (the final in) Paris and I've thought about Real Madrid and why they've won their games, why they keep coming back."

The anticipation heats up ahead of one of the most intriguing Champions League finals to date between two of Europe's most successful teams.

Edited by Bhargav