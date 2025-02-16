Michael Owen snubs Mikel Merino, names star he believes was best player on the pitch in Arsenal's 2-0 win over Leicester

Michael Owen has named Ethan Nwaneri as his man of the match for Arsenal's win over Leicester City despite Mikel Merino scoring the two goals. He believes that the youngster was relentless in the game and was the best player on the pitch.

Speaking on Premier League productions, Owen stated that Nwaneri is going to be a big player for Arsenal and has a bright future. He added that Bukayo Saka might struggle to win back his place from the teenager.

He said via TBR Football:

“You could make a case for [Mikel] Merino, he won the game for them basically but no, over the 90 minutes, he was the best player on the pitch. He’s good, I really, really like him, I think he’s going to be a name for the long term. I mean, [Bukayo] Saka’s going to have to come back into the team in a couple of months’ time or whenever it will be and it won’t be easy to take him out of the team the way he’s playing at the moment.”

Ethan Nwaneri was the lone bright spark for Arsenal in the first half as they were held goalless by Leicester City. The Gunners managed to get the win, thanks to a brace from Mikel Merino in the final 10 minutes after he came off the bench.

Premier League Hall of Famer praises Arsenal teenager

Alan Shearer was also full of praise for Ethan Nwaneri and stated that the Arsenal teenager was the best player on the pitch. The Premier League Hall of Famer claimed that the 17-year-old was tormenting the Leicester City defenders and said via TBR Football:

“17 years old and he is a potential superstar, he was without doubt the brightest spark for Arsenal. Even when things weren’t for them, which was large parts of the game, he was the one probing, he was the one that was crossing and having pops at goal. He was the best player on the pitch. He can and does like to also like to go down that right-hand side if you show him too much room, then that’s fine he will do that as well. He was the best player on the pitch, so lively.”

Mikel Arteta's side closed the gap on Liverpool on Saturday, but the Reds made it seven points once again after beating Wolverhampton at home on Sunday. They face Aston Villa next week while the Gunners take on West Ham United next in the league.

