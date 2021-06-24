Midfielder to remain at Real Madrid next season

Martin Odegaard is set to stay at Real Madrid next season amid reports linking him with a move back to Arsenal this summer.

The Norwegian spent the second half of the 2020-21 season on loan at Arsenal after finding playing time hard to come by under Zinedine Zidane. However, with the appointment of Carlo Ancelotti, the midfielder seems to have a future at Real Madrid.

Speaking to TV2 in Norway, Odegaard confirmed that Real Madrid will not be parting ways with him this summer. He said:

"Real Madrid have been clear that they would like me back. So then it will be time to go there when the training starts up again."

When asked whether he had spoken to Ancelotti, the 22-year-old midfielder replied:

"No, not with him personally, but I have talked a lot with the club and had a close dialogue. So I feel they have a good overview."

Odegaard emphasized that his priority was always to play for Real Madrid. He explained:

"Of course it has always been a dream to play there. I have been in the club for over six years now, and that has always been the goal. I always want to play, I have said that all the time. Playing hard is important. It's beautiful to be home now. It will be a long time between each time, and especially since the last year has been as it has been with lockdown and such, it has been extra good to come home now."

Martin Ødegaard confirms to TV 2 Norway that he will play for Real Madrid the coming season. He says they have made it clear that they want him back. He will start pre-season in one and a half week. — Arilas Ould-Saada (@arilasos) June 23, 2021

Odegaard joined Real Madrid as a 15-year-old back in 2015 but has found it difficult to break into the starting XI. He was sent out on multiple loans during his spell at Los Blancos and will now finally be able to show what he can do for the club in the 2021-22 season.

With Carlo Ancelotti comes a new era at Real Madrid

PSG's Kylian Mbappe in action for France

Real Madrid are set to make a huge splash during the summer transfer window.

Los Blancos are keen to sign a successor to Karim Benzema and have identified PSG's Kylian Mbappe and Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland as their top two targets.

Real Madrid are planning to part ways with players such as Gareth Bale, Isco, Dani Ceballos and Mariano in order to free up funds for a summer move for either of the two players.

🚨| Real Madrid want try THIS summer to seriously sign Kylian Mbappé, they are planning to make a bid in August, 'take it or leave it' case.@FabrizioRomano @podcastherewego — Madrid Xtra. (@MadridXtra) June 23, 2021

