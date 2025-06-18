"Might actually be 100% washed", "Frustrating to watch" - Fans call out Real Madrid star after their 1-1 draw against Al-Hilal in Club World Cup

Real Madrid fans on X have criticized Vinicius Junior after he struggled to make an impact during their 1-1 draw against Al-Hilal. The two sides faced each other in the group stage of the FIFA Club World Cup at the Hard Rock Stadium on Wednesday, June 18.

Ad

Al-Hilal looked dangerous in the opening minutes; however, Los Blancos broke the deadlock in the 34th minute via Gonzalo Garcia's close-range finish. The Saudi Pro League outfit bounced back seven minutes later, leveling the scores following Ruben Neves' clinical penalty.

Real Madrid had a golden opportunity to secure the win in the second minute of stoppage time after Fran Garcia won his side a penalty. However, Yassine Bounou made a fantastic save to deny Fede Valverde, ensuring Al-Hilal secured a vital point.

Ad

Trending

Vinicius Junior started the game at left wing, playing 80 minutes. However, the Brazilian was unable to offer much going forward and struggled to get past Joao Cancelo at times, even receiving a booking for diving. Moreover, the 24-year-old landed zero shots on target from one attempt and lost four duels.

One Real Madrid fan posted:

"Vini has been frustrating to watch"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another fan tweeted:

"Not a single positive vini action he might actually be 100% washed"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Other fans reacted below:

"Does Vini understand he can't have another season like last season?" one fan questioned

"Vini deserves to be benched for what he's produced since tweeting I'll do 10x more, this is shocking," another added

"Vini’s downfall needs to be studied," one fan tweeted

"Vinicius Jr in 2025… this is so sad to watch bro," another chimed in

Ad

How did Real Madrid fare during their 1-1 draw against Al-Hilal?

Xabi Alonso's debut as Real Madrid manager didn't go to plan as his side were held to a frustrating 1-1 draw by Al-Hilal. The former will be aiming to bounce back in their next FIFA Club World Cup clash against Pachuca on Sunday, June 22.

Los Blancos had more possession with 52 percent of the ball, completing 453 passes with an accuracy of 91 percent. Meanwhile, Al-Hilal had 48 percent possession and completed 395 passes with an accuracy of 84 percent.

Ad

Real Madrid were more dominant in attack, landing 19 shots in total, with seven being on target. However, they missed three big chances and hit the post once, garnering an xG of 2.63. In comparison, Al-Hilal recorded 13 shots, with two being on target (xG of 1.88).

Disclaimer: The above stats were taken from FotMob on June 19, 2025, at 2:50 AM IST. They are subject to change.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Silas Sud Silas has been a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda for 2 years. A Computer Applications graduate, he is a versatile writer who conducts in-depth research and verifies information from multiple sources to ensure complete accuracy in his articles. Silas was introduced to the beautiful game back in 2008, watching the Premier League on television.



Silas is a Liverpool supporter through and through and admires everything about the club – it’s history, culture, style of play, and all of its iconic players and managers. His favorite player is Steven Gerrard, who was also one of the primary reasons to get interested in football and support Liverpool.



Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Jurgen Klopp, who transformed the Reds from a mid-table club to Premier League champions. Liverpool’s fourth goal in their 4-0 win over Barcelona, scored by Divock Origi after the iconic ‘corner taken quickly’ moment from Trent Alexander-Arnold, holds a special place in Silas’ heart.



Apart from Europe’s top five leagues, he also follows Major League Soccer and the Saudi Pro League. When not writing, he indulges in reading, traveling, fitness and gaming. Know More