“Might be braindead” – Fans brand Italy player as ‘overrated’ after ‘bombscare’ display in 0-0 draw with England

Fans have slammed Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma for his poor display during the clash against England, which ended in a goalless draw. While the game saw both sides fail to find their footing and open the scoring, it was Donnarumma who grabbed the attention of shocked fans with his error.

As early as the fifth minute, the Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper made a rather casual clearance, giving the ball away to Tammy Abraham, who failed to score. The Roma forward might have put the Englishmen ahead, but he was properly held down by Manuel Locatelli, who was on hand to save his goalkeeper's blushes.

Fans ripped into Donnarumma, taking to Twitter to call the towering goalkeeper "overrated."

Here is a selection of the tweets:

peng ting 💎 @TendzzXO donnarumma might be brain dead donnarumma might be brain dead

. @fxckpgmol Donnarumma is worse than Leno with his feet Donnarumma is worse than Leno with his feet

MM @MMAVFC Donnarumma is so ass Donnarumma is so ass

Josh Van Bronckhorst 🇬🇧🇩🇪 @Joshuafry2310 Donnarumma is a bombscare he’s absolutely awful with the ball at his feet Donnarumma is a bombscare he’s absolutely awful with the ball at his feet

𝘈𝘑 @16AJ29 donnarumma is so shit donnarumma is so shit 😭

Yousef @Romanteeqi Donnarumma’s footwork/passing ability reminds me of myself when I’m 15kg overweight playing as goalie for my brother’s pick up 7 a side when they need an extra player. Donnarumma’s footwork/passing ability reminds me of myself when I’m 15kg overweight playing as goalie for my brother’s pick up 7 a side when they need an extra player.

Zenande James @beatsbyakim Donnarumma is garbage Donnarumma is garbage 😂😂

The game only brings back a reminder of the keeper's poor showing back in March against Real Madrid, where he gave the ball away to Karim Benzema in the Champions League. Benzema wasted no time in scoring the goal, effectively ensuring that Donnarumma and PSG were kicked out of the competition.

England continue winless show against Italy in 0-0 draw

Much has been expected from Gareth Southgate's side, but the Three Lions have not reached those expectations so far in the Nations League group stage. Southgate made changes to his lineup against the Italians, but to no avail, as they struggled to find a single goal.

The first half was lively, with Mason Mount hitting the crossbar with his chance, alongside close shaves from Sandro Tonali and Gianluca Scamacca. England were clearly the greater threat against a young Azzurri side, but it did them little benefit.

The second half saw Raheem Sterling miss a shocking opportunity on the cusp of the hour, before Harry Kane almost scored his chance late in the game. However, it was all for naught.

Italy held on strong and kept the Englishmen from securing all three points, with both sides going home with a point apiece.

England now sit in fourth place in their group, as they have managed two draws and one loss in three games. Like Germany, who sit in third place, the Three Lions are yet to win a single game. Hungary and Italy have each won a match, and sit second and first respectively.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far