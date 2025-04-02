"Might cost us the league", "Slot needs to be sacked" - Liverpool fans fume as duo start in Merseyside Derby against Everton

Liverpool fans are expressing their dismay on X after Arne Slot included Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota in the starting XI to face Everton. The two sides are set to face each other in the Premier League at Anfield later tonight (Wednesday, April 2).

Alisson Becker starts in goal. Curtis Jones, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, and Andrew Robertson make up the defense with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Conor Bradley missing due to injury. The midfield comprises of Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister, and Dominik Szoboszlai. Luis Diaz, Mohamed Salah, and Diogo Jota start up front to complete the starting XI.

Both Jota and Diaz started the season well but have been poor in recent months. The former has scored eight goals and provided four assists in 29 appearances across competitions this season for Liverpool but is without a goal since the middle of January (nine games).

Meanwhile, Diaz has netted 13 goals and registered seven assists in 42 appearances across competitions. However, the Colombian has scored just twice in his last 18 games across all competitions.

One Liverpool fan posted:

"Slot needs to be sacked"

Another fan tweeted:

"How have Jota and Diaz been picked again"

Other fans reacted below:

"Yeah Slot hasn’t learnt a thing has he? Diaz and Jota both starting is a disgrace," one fan commented

"Diaz and jota disaster class incoming," another added

"Jota, Diaz and no right back 💔 Put the draw in the bag," one fan tweeted

"Nah we are not winning. Slot is beginning to become stubborn and he might cost us the league if he keeps running the same engine with no fuel," another chimed in

"It will be full of blood and thunder" - Mark Lawrenson makes score prediction for Liverpool vs Everton

Former Liverpool star Mark Lawrenson has backed the Reds to defeat Everton in their upcoming Merseyside Derby clash. Earlier this season, in the reverse fixture, the Toffees secured a thrilling 2-2 draw via a last-minute equalizer by James Tarkowski (February 13).

The Reds had a disappointing week before the international break. They crashed out of the UEFA Champions League following their Round of 16 loss against PSG before losing the EFL Cup final 2-1 against Newcastle United.

Nevertheless, Liverpool remain at the top of the Premier League table with 70 points from 29 games, nine points above second-placed Arsenal with a game in hand. Meanwhile, Everton are 15th with 34 points but are unbeaten in their last five league games.

Lawrenson wrote (via Paddy Power News):

"There’s nothing like a Merseyside derby and I’m looking forward to being at Anfield for this one. It should be interesting, it will be full of blood and thunder, but Liverpool should have a bit too much quality for Everton – though I did say that last time!"

Lawrenson's Prediction: 2-1

