"Might not fancy what is coming" - Liverpool legend recalls Lionel Messi incident at Anfield and sends warning to Real Madrid ahead of UCL game

Liverpool legend John Aldridge has reminded Real Madrid how the likes of Lionel Messi have faltered at Anfield ahead of their UEFA Champions League clash with the Reds.

Liverpool have largely struggled for form this season as they sit eighth in the Premier League table. However, they appear to have hit their stride just in time for the Champions League knockout stages.

The Reds are scheduled to lock horns with Real Madrid at Anfield in the first leg of their Round of 16 tie on Tuesday, February 21. They go into the match on the back of two consecutive wins against Everton and Newcastle United.

Although Jurgen Klopp's side have not been at their usual standards this term, Aldridge appears to be confident ahead of the clash with Los Blancos. Aldridge believes the Spanish giants will not be thrilled by the prospect of playing at Anfield this week.

The Reds great pointed out how even the likes of Messi have struggled to perform on a Champions League night at Anfield. He also feels the Merseyside-based club will not need extra motivation to win the game, having lost to Carlo Ancelotti's side in the final of the tournament last season. In his Sunday World column, Aldridge wrote:

"Pep Guardiola, Lionel Messi, and all the game’s modern-day greats have experienced what it is like to take on Liverpool and that choir when the stakes are high in Europe’s biggest competition – and not many of them have emerged victorious.

"Real Madrid have not been in the best of form of late, and they might not fancy what is coming at them. After losing last season’s Champions League final against the same Spanish opponents, Liverpool will not need any additional motivation to get one over on Real Madrid. What a night it should be."

What happened to Messi against Liverpool at Anfield?

The Messi incident Aldridge mentioned in his column was the Champions League semi-finals between the Reds and Barcelona in 2018-19. The Argentinian helped his side take a 3-0 lead in the first leg of the tie.

However, the Catalans crashed out of the competition after suffering a shock 4-0 defeat at Anfield in the return leg. Klopp's side went on to lift the trophy that season.

How are Real Madrid faring ahead of the match?

Like the Reds, Real Madrid have also not been at their best this season. They currently sit second in La Liga, five points adrift of the top spot and having played a game more than Barcelona.

They will nevertheless be hopeful of beating Liverpool to progress in the Champions League.

