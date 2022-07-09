"Might help him to be motivated" Arsene Wenger backs former Arsenal star to become a great coach

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has backed Jack Wilshere to become a great coach in the future.

Wilshere penned an emotional message on Twitter on Friday announcing his retirement from professional football at the age of just 30. The immensely-talented midfielder was nurtured by Arsene Wenger and was drafted into the senior side at the young age of 16.

Wenger has admitted that he is saddened to see Wilshere having to bid farewell to his playing career at such an early age.

He told Sky Sports, as quoted by Metro:

‘For me it’s a sad moment because Jack is an exceptional football player."

"Straight away he showed the quality to be a main player. He was brave, he was talented and that’s why we thought he could start at such a young age."

"When you cannot play at your best anymore it is very difficult to swallow, and you lose confidence as well and I think he took the right decision."

The former England international is now expected to start his second innings in football as Arsenal's new Under-18s head coach, as reported by The Athletic. Wenger has tipped Wilshere to have an excellent coaching career thanks to his understanding of the game.

The former Arsenal manager has also insisted that Wilshere's frustration could lead to him achieving greatness as a coach. He added:

"The fact that he couldn’t go to the end of his potential might help him to be motivated to make a great coaching career. That’s what I wish."

"First of all, he has a great understanding of the game. He’s brave, he’s got great communication skills, he’s honest and he’s intelligent."

"On top of that, he’s had a frustrating end to his playing career. If he manages to turn that frustration into motivation and shows how good he is in football, I think he has a promising coaching career in front of him."

Injuries restricted the former Arsenal midfield from becoming a world-class player

Jack Wilshere looked destined for great things as a footballer thanks to his unique skillset as a midfielder. He was arguably one of the most technically-gifted players England had ever produced, but he could not quite reach the zenith of his career due to injury problems.

Wilshere went on to make 197 appearances for Arsenal, scoring 14 goals and providing 30 assists in the process. He was also capped 34 times for England and scored twice in due course of his career.

However, things seem to have gone downhill over the last few years for the England international, forcing him to make the difficult decision of quitting the game.

