"Might just have the edge" - Robbie Savage makes prediction for FA Cup fixture between Arsenal and Liverpool

Robbie Savage has backed Liverpool to heap more misery on Arsenal and Mikel Arteta by knocking them out of the FA Cup.

The two Premier League heavyweights meet on Sunday (January 7) at the Emirates in the third round of the FA Cup. It's the biggest match of this round and one that comes amid both clubs looking to battle for the Premier League title.

Jurgen Klopp's Reds sit top of the league, with 13 wins, six draws, and one defeat in 20 games. His side have bounced back from a disappointing 2022-23 campaign and have put themselves in contention to win the title for the first time since 2020.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have dropped down to fourth recently after a disastrous December. The Gunners have lost their last two games on the bounce and are now five points behind Sunday's opponents.

Savage reckons the Merseysiders head into that FA Cup third-round game as slight favorites due to their recent dominance over the north Londoners. He wrote in his PlanetSport column:

"All the stats suggest this could be Liverpool’s game. Arsenal with only one win from their last eight against Liverpool. (They) have won three of their last four at the Emirates. I think if both teams can play their strongest available XI, I think Liverpool might just have the edge."

Savage thinks the visitors can exploit the hosts on the counter and book their place in the fourth round of the FA Cup:

"I think in transition and on the counter-attack, (They) can exploit Arsenal. Therefore, I’m going with a Liverpool 2-1 win."

The two Premier League heavyweights have already played one another this season. That game finished in a 1-1 draw at Anfield with goals from Gabriel Maghalaes (4') and Mohamed Salah (29').

Jamie Carragher explains the advantage Liverpool have over Arsenal in the title race

Jamie Carragher talked up Jurgen Klopp's importance.

Jamie Carragher thinks the Merseysiders' pursuit of the Premier League title is majorly aided by Klopp. The German knows how to get the job done, having guided his side to the title back in 2020 (via The Daily Mail):

"The team’s growing. It’s getting better as the weeks go on. And I agree with Gary that Liverpool have got something Arsenal haven’t got, which is a manager who’s won the title before and has got players in that squad, who are genuinely world class players."

Arteta failed to deliver the Gunners' first title since 2004 last season, although he came close. His men held an eight-point lead over eventual winners Manchester City at the turn of the year but faltered. They finished five points behind Pep Guardiola's Cityzens.

There is a long way to go in the title race but the north Londoners' dismal December could be consequential. They surrendered top spot to the Anfield giants and City are now lurking in third place after returning from winning the FIFA Club World Cup.