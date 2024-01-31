"Might just be the tipping point for them" - Glenn Hoddle suggests how Liverpool may have advantage over Manchester City in title race

Football pundit Glenn Hoddle believes Jurgen Klopp's announcement to leave the club might push Liverpool players to give their best till the end of the season. He thinks this could see the Reds end up winning the Premier League title this season.

Speaking to Daily Mail, Hoddle stated that Klopp announcing his decision might work in his side's favor. He added that any side looking to beat Manchester City to the title needs to be at their best and said:

"I think it might actually work in their favour in many ways. Anyone that wins the Premier League ahead of Man City has got to play at their very, very maximum and this might just be the tipping point for them to think 'let's send him out on a great note'."

Jurgen Klopp stunned the fans last week and revealed that he was leaving Anfield at the end of the season. He claimed that he was running out of energy and wanted a break from management.

Glenn Hoddle thinks Liverpool should bring Jurgen Klopp back in a year

Glenn Hoddle has suggested that Liverpool should work on bringing back Jurgen Klopp in a year. He wants the club to hire an interim manager for next season and then bring the German back after his sabbatical.

He told Daily Mail:

"I think it's a very good move for Jurgen and a very good move for Liverpool because the last thing you want is a manager that's really stressed out and lacking in energy. He's being honest with himself and being honest with the club, so fair dues, I tip my hat to him. He's young enough, he can go back to Liverpool at any time in his career in the future if he stays in football. He could return there anytime."

He added:

"If I was Liverpool Football Club, I'd be saying, 'We'll hold the baby for a year, and you come back after 12 months'. We'll have someone within the staff doing the old 'Boot Room' as they used to say. That could be an option. Even in three or four years' time, he'll always have a place there as manager. At the end of the day, he's in a perfect scenario."

Jurgen Klopp has been linked with a move back to Germany by BILD. Xabi Alonso and Roberto de Zerbi are the front-runners for the to-be vacant managerial position at Anfield.