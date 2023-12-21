"Might be that man to miss out" - Jamie Carragher believes Jurgen Klopp is set to drop Liverpool star for Arsenal clash

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher reckons Jurgen Klopp will drop Darwin Nunez for Cody Gakpo for their upcoming Premier League clash against Arsenal on Saturday, December 23.

Klopp opted to include both Nunez and Gakpo in the starting XI in the Reds' 5-1 win over West Ham United in the EFL Cup quarter-final on Wednesday, December 20. Gakpo was able to get on the scoresheet with a fine strike in the 71st minute.

Nunez had a good game as well, providing an assist for Curtis Jones' goal. However, he was unlucky not to score, with his shot crashing against the post late in the second half.

While Gakpo was subbed off in the 78th minute, with Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz coming off the bench in the second half, Nunez played the full 90 minutes - a decision Carragher paid great attention to.

"Just interesting thinking about Liverpool’s front three in the game against Arsenal. Nunez is going to stay on here for 90 minutes. Gakpo was the one taken off. Obviously, Diaz and Salah came off the bench. You would expect them to play because for that reason," he said (via HITC).

“Might be that man to miss out. I actually think he has done really well tonight, Nunez – a little bit of frustration comes from Liverpool supporters with him. That (going offside) happens a little too often,” Carragher added.

Nunez. who has scored seven goals and provided eight assists in 25 appearances across competitions this season, has failed to find the back of the net in his last 11 games.

"He could go and walk into any team in the Premier League" - Harry Redknapp hails Liverpool star after 5-1 West Ham win

Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Harry Redknapp hailed Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones, claiming that the 22-year-old could walk into any Premier League team's starting XI.

Jones featured in the starting XI against West Ham in the EFL Cup quarter-finals, netting a brilliant brace as the Reds won 5-1. The youngster was given a match rating of 9.2 (as per FotMob) - the highest of any player on the pitch.

“It’s going to be hard to shift him out of the team for the weekend, on that performance. That’s what you want from your team. You make changes and you hope the lads who come in. David (Moyes) hasn’t had that with West Ham. He has made some changes and there were really few performances," Redknapp said (via HITC).

“Whereas (Klopp) will go home tonight. Arsenal Saturday, two or three of them who got a place tonight might just keep their place. Interesting now for the weekend. Great options," he continued.

“He could go and walk into any team in the Premier League, couldn’t he?! Go and play regularly. But he obviously wants to play there and win his place at Liverpool. It looks to me that it’s only a matter of time before he gets a regular birth at Liverpool. Looks too good not to play,” Redknapp added.

Jones has netted two goals and registered three assists in 16 appearances in all competitions this season.