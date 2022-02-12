'Might be the one'- Ian Wright makes surprise choice while picking who could leave Liverpool after Diaz signing

Ian Wright believes Sadio Mane could leave Liverpool in the near future following the arrival of Luis Diaz from Porto during the January transfer window. Diaz was deployed as a left-winger during his first two appearances for Jurgen Klopp's side and is therefore likely to provide Mane with competition in the Reds squad.

Sadio Mane has been one of the Premier League's standout players since he made the move from Southampton to Anfield in the summer of 2016. The Senegal international has scored 107 goals in 240 appearances for the club. He has also helped the Reds win a Premier League and Champions League title during his time with the club.

Jurgen Klopp currently possess five top-quality forwards in the form of Sadio Mane, Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane. Jurgen Klopp could therefore struggle to rotate and satisfy all five players in the coming months. Ian Wright believes the intense competition for places in Reds' attack could lead to the departure of Sadio Mane from Anfield.

Wright told Premier League Productions, as per HITC:

'I don't think they are going to be fine. You look at Mane. Firmino as well. If you want to keep it going, the way that Firmino plays, you would like to think that it can last a couple more years. It's not like he's blasting around the place running out of pace."

He added:

"So you might even think that Mane might be the one who may leave simply because that's the side Luis Diaz is playing. That's the side Mane plays."

Wright also said:

"You also look at who they would have to get to play like Firmino. Out of the two of them, you could keep Firmino because he plays like that. Diaz might be able to come in and do what Mane's doing, although, it's going to be a lot to ask for him."

Sadio Mane endured an underwhelming 2020-21 campaign. He managed to score just 11 goals in 35 appearances in the Premier League for Liverpool. The 29-year-old has refound his form this season, scoring eight goals in 20 league appearances for the club.

Luis Diaz's arrival could, however, complicate matters for Mane at Liverpool. Portuguese forward Diogo Jota has the ability to play through the middle, while Mohamed Salah is unlikely to be replaced on the right-wing. Klopp could therefore be forced to rotate Mane and Diaz, which is unlikely to please the Senegalese forward.

Barcelona could make a move for Liverpool star Sadio Mane

Spanish giants Barcelona could make a move for Liverpool star Sadio Mane. The La Liga club are bracing themselves for the potential exit of Ousmane Dembele next summer and will look to sign a replacement for the Frenchman.

Dembele has less than six months remaining on his contract with the Catalan club and has thus far rejected the chance to extend his deal.

Barcelona are also expected to part ways with Luuk de Jong and Martin Braithwaite next summer. The duo have failed to produce the goods for Xavi Hernandez's side this season and are reportedly surplus to requirements.

Barcelona signed Adama Traore on loan from Wolves and Ferran Torres from Manchester City in a deal worth €55 million during the January transfer window. They could be eager to add some much-needed experience and quality to their attack next summer again.

The club could therefore attempt to sign Liverpool star Sadio Mane, who has been linked with a move away from Anfield since the arrival of Luis Diaz from Porto.

