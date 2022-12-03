The Netherlands defeated USA 3-1 in the Round of 16 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup today (December 3) and fans are raving about Denzel Dumfries' performance.

The Inter Milan defender assisted their first two goals before netting their third in a Man of the Match display. The Stars and Stripes were knocked out of Qatar.

He teed up Memphis Depay for their opening goal following a rhythmic passing sequence. He then unlocked the USA's defense once again with a brilliant cut-back to Daley Blind for the Netherlands' second.

Haji Wright gave Gregg Berhalter's side a glimmer of hope by pulling a goal back in the 76th minute. However, Dumfries cut their celebrations short by restoring his team's two-goal lead just three minutes later.

The Netherlands cruised into the quarter-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup and fans are heaping praise on Dumfries for his heroic display.

One fan sarcastically wrote that the fullback could be listed among USA's worst enemies for terrorizing them all night. Another claimed he had the "maddest game."

Dumfries was the subject of interest from Manchester United in the summer (via Sports Illustrated). One Red Devils supporter said he's now realizing why the club was after his signature.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions to his stellar performance today:

Zito @_Zeets Yeah, Denzel Dumfries has put an end to all of that. He’s been the terror for the US all night. They might put him on the list with Haiti and Cuba as enemies of the state. Yeah, Denzel Dumfries has put an end to all of that. He’s been the terror for the US all night. They might put him on the list with Haiti and Cuba as enemies of the state.

Mark Goldbridge @markgoldbridge Can see why Ten Hag wanted Dumfries so badly in the summer. Can see why Ten Hag wanted Dumfries so badly in the summer.

Conn @ConnCFC Dumfries would be elite competition to Reece James at Chelsea Dumfries would be elite competition to Reece James at Chelsea

NepentheZ @NepentheZ Dumfries has had the MADDEST game! Dumfries has had the MADDEST game!

Daniel Tiluk @danieltiluk dumfries dropped a masterclass, which will keep him employed for another five years. dumfries dropped a masterclass, which will keep him employed for another five years.

𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 @TheEuropeanLad Denzel Dumfries IS ON Denzel Dumfries IS ON 🔥

The Netherlands are into the FIFA World Cup quarter-finals after eight years

The Netherlands cantered into the quarter-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup by making light work of USA. They will face either Argentina or Australia for a place in the next round.

This is their first appearance in the quarters since the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil when the Oranje finished in third place.

Interestingly, Louis van Gaal was their coach back then too. He has revived the side after returning as manager in 2021 following their disappointing Euro 2020 campaign.

Since then, he hasn't tasted defeat even once, with the Dutch currently unbeaten in all 19 games in his third term as their manager.

This holds them in good stead at the Qatar showpiece, where the side are aiming to go all the way and claim their first-ever World Cup trophy.

