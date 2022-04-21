“Might take the emotion out of it” – Jamie Carragher backs Klopp to make ‘brave’ decision with Liverpool line-up for Merseyside derby

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has backed Jurgen Klopp to make a 'brave' decision with his starting lineup in this weekend's Merseyside derby. The Reds take on their local rivals Everton on Sunday in the Premier League in a gargantuan clash for both sides.

While Klopp's rampant Liverpool side have their sights set on the Premier League title, Everton are struggling just above the relegation zone.

Jamie Carragher has suggested that the Reds boss will rotate his squad in the Merseyside derby despite the gravity of the game. With the Reds in the fray for silverware in as many as three competitions, Carragher has backed the German manager to be bold with his team selection.

The 44-year-old has insisted that Liverpool cannot afford to play the same set of players in every game as the business end of the season approaches. However, the former Reds hero has however insisted it would have been an easier decision for the 54-year-old if his side were playing teams like Leeds and Brentford.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Carragher said:

“I think Jurgen Klopp might take the emotion out of it. He does have to be brave from now until the end of the season. He can’t play the same eight or nine players every game."

"I think he may look at that game and say, ‘I might need to be brave in this game,’ and say, ‘This is a team that are fourth or fifth from bottom.' If we were playing Leeds or Brentford, then I would make five or six changes.”

Jurgen Klopp has the luxury to rotate his Liverpool side

Liverpool have arguably the deepest squad in the Premier League right now and Jurgen Klopp has done well to make the most of it. Following the arrival of Luis Diaz from FC Porto in January, the former Borussia Dortmund gaffer has often tinkered with his lineup.

The Reds have had to deal with an extremely congested run of fixtures of late and Klopp has ensured that he keeps his star players fresh.

With the first leg of the Champions League semi-final against Villareal on Wednesday, Klopp has to rest several of his key performers in the Merseyside derby.

