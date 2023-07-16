Former Liverpool player Naby Keita has suffered another injury, this time with his new team Werder Bremen, and fans have reacted hilariously to the news.

The Guinean midfielder endured a torrid time with the Reds after his transfer from RB Leipzig in 2018, spending an extensive period away from the field with injuries.

After making just 84 appearances in the Premier League in five years, Keita's Anfield nightmare was finally put to an end earlier this summer. He left the Merseysiders upon the expiration of his contract and joined Bundesliga side Werder Bremen.

But now in the pre-season with his new side, injury has rared its ugly head upon the 28-year-old again. Bremen revealed on Twitter that Keita picked up a knock ahead of their friendly with VfB Oldenburg and was subsequently replaced.

The statement read:

"Naby Keïta has picked up a slight knock and will be replaced in the starting XI by Nick Woltemade."

The news triggered funny reactions online from Liverpool fans, who are habituated to Keita's poor fitness record.

Liverpool cut their losses with Naby Keita transfer

Naby Keita arrived at Anfield with plenty of promise, having come of age during his two years at RB Leipzig. He contributed 32 goals for the German side in just 71 appearances and was touted to add bite to Liverpool's midfield. However, he did anything but.

Over the next five years, the Guinean endured a troubled period, suffering 21 bouts of injuries that caused him to miss 105 games in total. To put that into context, Keita made just 129 appearances for Liverpool in all competitions.

Even in the game he played, the midfielder was inconsistent and contributed just 18 goals, a massive drop-off from his RB Leipzig stats. By letting him go, the Reds have cut their losses here.