"Might win the WC" "I have a dream" - Fans want Cristiano Ronaldo to manage Cristiano Jr as Portugal boss as incredible edit goes viral

After an extraordinary edit of Cristiano Ronaldo managing Cristiano Junior went viral, fans have expressed their desire to see the father-son pair in action for Portugal.

Cristiano Ronaldo, the all-time top scorer in international football (122 goals in 199 games), is in the twilight of his legendary career. The 38-year-old has managed to maintain his superhuman fitness, but he is unlikely to keep representing his country beyond the age of 40. While Ronaldo is nearing his farewell, his son, Cristiano Junior is gradually rising up the ranks in football.

In January, GOAL reported that the 12-year-old had enrolled at the Mahd Academy in Saudi Arabia after his father signed for Al-Nassr. Before moving to Saudi Arabia with his father, he spent two years at Juventus’ academy, wore the no. 7 shirt at Manchester United, and represented the Real Madrid youth team.

The father-son duo is unlikely to play for the same team together, but Twitter user @CFC_Janty wants them to combine for the Portugal national team. He has created an image for Ronaldo and his son, where the former is seen managing the latter in Portugal’s colors.

The FIFA World Cup is the only major trophy missing from Cristiano Ronaldo’s trophy cabinet. Although far-fetched, it will be spectacular if he finally completes it as a manager someday.

Cristiano Ronaldo puts in a spirited performance as Portugal sweep aside Bosnia and Herzegovina

Roberto Martinez put Cristiano Ronaldo in the starting XI for Portugal’s 2024 European Championship qualifier against Bosnia and Herzegovina in Lisbon on Saturday (June 17). The Al-Nassr talisman failed to find the back of the net, but he impressed with his brilliant off-the-ball movement, link-up play, and determined pressing.

Ronaldo completed 23 of 30 passes, created a game-high two chances, and attempted three dribbles against the visitors. He also won three duels and made five recoveries.

With Ronaldo taking a break from scoring, Bruno Fernandes and Bernardo Silva stepped up. The Manchester City man opened the scoring in the 44th minute before the Manchester United ace sealed Portugal’s win with two goals (77th minute, 93rd minute) in the second half.

