“It will be electric, that’s for sure” – Mikael Silvestre predicts north London derby between Arsenal and Tottenham will ‘be like a boxing match’

Arsenal are prepared to face Tottenham in the Premier League's north London derby on Saturday. For what will be a stern test for the two sides, former France international Mikael Silvestre has predicted that the game will be like a boxing match.

Speaking to Betting Expert, Silvestre, who spent two seasons at Arsenal during his playing career, explained the nature of the matchup between the London rivals:

"It will be electric, that’s for sure. I think the way the teams are playing right now, the way the managers are pushing the games, they are passionate. I think there will be a real battle everywhere on the pitch.

"And it’s hard to predict who’s gonna finish on top. It’s gonna be an exciting game, that’s for sure. I see a lot of goals, maybe a draw, but it’s gonna be like a boxing match."

Arsenal have enjoyed a vibrant start to the season, picking up strong form and getting five wins in their first five games in the Premier League. The Gunners have lost just once this season and will be looking to maintain their position at the top of the Premier League table. However, Tottenham Hotspur won't make it easy for Mikel Arteta's men.

Spurs have showcased a ruthless set of performances in the final third, having scored 18 goals in seven games. They are only second to Manchester City, who have scored a remarkable 23 goals in the league this season.

The Gunners will have to be wary of the attacking threat that Spurs will bring to the Emirates Stadium this weekend if they are to hold off the visitors and run away with all three points.

Mikael Silvestre names key players for Arsenal and Tottenham

The former France international spoke about Tottenham's goalscoring form, noting that clubs have been unable to stop Spurs marksman Harry Kane from scoring. Son Heung-min is also a vital source of goals for the Lilywhites, with the South Korean marking the game against Leicester City with a hat-trick.

Silvestre noted that the Gunners have players like William Saliba and Benjamin White, who will start in the backline for Mikel Arteta, where they have been important all season. The duo has conceded seven goals in seven games, making it one of the best defenses in the league. The France international also noted that Gabriel Jesus and Martin Odegaard will be crucial for Arsenal in the final third.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far