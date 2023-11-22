Mikel Arteta calls up 17-year-old to Arsenal first team ahead of Brentford clash 

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has called up 17-year-old defender Ayden Heaven to the first team's training ahead of the Premier League clash against Brentford on November 25.

The Gunners are set to play a crucial away game and Heaven's call-up was perhaps as a back-up for players returning from the international break.

Gabriel's return in particular is still up in the air after he featured in Brazil’s clash against Argentina just 72 hours before Arsenal travel to Brentford.

That said, it's a great opportunity for the youngster who has been a key figure in the team's under-18 side. Heaven has also been receiving call-ups in the under-21 squad.

Journalist Joerge Bird shared an image on X where Heaven could be spotted training alongside Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard.

Heaven initially started his career as a midfielder and eventually moved into a central defending role. That could be a reason behind the youngster's well-known ability to play out from the back.

Born in 2006, Heaven has made 14 appearances across competitions for the Gunners' youth teams this season, providing one assist.

While Arteta has a host of options in defense, Heaven's call-up is an encouraging sign for the youngster. He could be set for a run in the first team in the near future, as per The Boot Room.

Alexis Sanchez is one of Arsenal youngster Ayden Heaven's favorite players

Ayden Heaven revealed in an interview in September that he had been a massive Arsenal fan growing up. He went on to name Chilean winger Alexis Sanchez, alongside the recently retired Theo Walcott, as one of his favorite players.

Born in 2006, Heaven has seemingly followed the Gunners closely in recent years. Speaking of his fandom of the club and the admiration of certain players, Heaven told the north London club's official media (via the Gunners' website):

"Growing up I was a huge Arsenal fan and one of my favourite players was Alexis Sanchez. He always managed to pick out a goal when we needed it. I was also a big fan of Theo Walcott, he had great movement, his pace was lethal and he was a deadly finisher in front of goal."

Sanchez, currently at Inter Milan, had a stellar stint at the Emirates club, scoring 80 goals and providing 45 assists in 166 matches. Walcott, meanwhile, made 397 appearances for the club, scoring 108 goals and providing 80 assists.

The Englishman hung up his boots on August 18, 2023, with Southampton being his last club. Whether Heaven can follow his two favorite players' path and become a key player for the Gunners in the near future remains to be seen.