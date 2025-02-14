Mikel Arteta claims Arsenal will not be able to use teenager due to Premier League rules amid injury woes

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has confirmed that 15-year-old Max Dowman will not be able to feature for the first team due to Premier League rules preventing players below the Under-16 age category from being included in match-day squads.

The revelation comes as the Gunners face a severe injury crisis in attack, with several key forwards sidelined.

Arsenal’s problems in the final third began with injuries to Gabriel Martinelli and Kai Havertz, both of whom suffered hamstring issues in recent weeks.

Havertz’s injury is particularly serious. It requires surgery and has ruled him out for the remainder of the season.

Martinelli, meanwhile, is expected to be unavailable for at least a month, leaving Arteta with limited attack options. The situation worsened with Bukayo Saka still recovering from his hamstring problem, while Gabriel Jesus was ruled out for the rest of the campaign due to a knee injury.

With Arsenal’s attacking ranks depleted, there was speculation that Dowman, an attacking midfielder, could be fast-tracked into the first team.

However, Arteta has dismissed the possibility due to the league’s strict age regulations.

The teenager was registered with Arsenal’s Under-15 team at the start of the season, making him ineligible for selection despite the club’s shortage of available forwards.

Here's what he said (via GOAL):

"We had Max, we had many other kids as well there [in Dubai]. It was a big opportunity for us to see them in our environment. It’s clear the rules on age and restrictions at the moment and very difficult to change that as well."

The injury crisis could define Arsenal's season

With Dowman ruled out, Arteta has just three available forwards: Ethan Nwaneri, Leandro Trossard, and Raheem Sterling.

The timing of the injury crisis is particularly concerning, as crucial matches ahead could define the Gunners' season.

The north London side travel to Leicester City on Saturday before hosting West Ham United at the Emirates Stadium on February 22, a fixture that could have major implications for their title aspirations.

As the Gunners look for solutions within their depleted squad, Arteta will have to get creative with his team selection in the coming weeks.

While Dowman’s rapid rise has generated excitement within the club, Premier League regulations mean his first-team debut will have to wait.

