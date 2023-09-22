Mikel Arteta delivers injury update on Arsenal duo Gabriel Martinelli and Thomas Partey ahead of north London derby

As Arsenal gear up for the highly anticipated North London derby against Tottenham, manager Mikel Arteta has provided fans with an injury update on two key players. The Gunners are riding high on a wave of optimism following their impressive run in all competitions, which includes a resounding 4-0 victory over PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League.

However, the absence of Gabriel Martinelli from the squad in the recent Champions League clash raised concerns among Arsenal faithful. Martinelli sustained a hamstring injury during the previous weekend's win against Everton. The extent of his injury remains uncertain, leaving fans wondering whether the Brazilian winger will be fit enough to feature in the upcoming showdown against Spurs.

Arteta addressed the situation and said via Football London:

"With Gabi, we're still assessing him, so let's see if he can make the game or not. Thomas is definitely out, and the rest, hopefully, will be available."

Thomas Partey's confirmed absence due to injury is a setback for Arsenal, as his presence in midfield has been pivotal to the team's recent success. Nevertheless, the Gunners remain optimistic and are determined to maintain their impressive unbeaten streak.

Arteta's cautious optimism regarding Martinelli's availability will keep fans eagerly awaiting the final decision as the North London derby approaches.

The injury updates have added an element of uncertainty to the already highly charged North London derby. With Martinelli and Partey's situations still hanging in the balance, the starting lineup for Arsenal remains a topic of great intrigue and speculation. As the countdown to the big match continues, all eyes will be on Mikel Arteta's decisions and the fitness of these crucial players.

Martin Odegaard commits to Arsenal with new long-term deal until 2028

As per Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal fans have reason to celebrate as their midfield maestro, Martin Odegaard, has signed a new long-term contract that extends his stay until June 2028.

The Norwegian playmaker expressed his enthusiasm for the Gunners' project, emphasizing that the decision to extend his stay at the Emirates Stadium was easy.

He said:

“Signing a new contract was a really easy decision for me, what we are doing right now as a club is special, and I want to be a part of that.''

The Norwegian international has been a critical figure for manager Mikel Arteta in his attacking midfield position. In his 112 appearances for the Gunners, Odegaard has made a significant impact, netting 27 goals and providing 15 assists.