"I'm extremely happy and privileged to be at Arsenal"- Mikel Arteta reacts to speculation of him replacing Ronald Koeman at Barcelona

Barcelona are reportedly considering Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta as a potential replacement for Ronald Koeman. But Arteta has played down the rumors, saying he is 'happy and privileged to be at Arsenal'.

The former Everton midfielder endured a difficult first full season with Arsenal last year. He could only lead the club to an eighth-place finish in the Premier League.

Mikel Arteta has, however, made progress with the north London club in recent months. Arsenal enjoyed an impressive summer transfer window during which they spent over £120 million on new signings.

The Gunners had a jittery start to the 2021-22 campaign. But they are now back on track, having won three and drawn two of their last five Premier League games.

Arsenal's improvement under Arteta and their attacking, possession-based style of play has caught the eye of Barcelona, who reportedly believe the current Arsenal boss could be the ideal replacement for Ronald Koeman.

The Spaniard has, however, distanced himself from such rumors and is content with life at the Emirates Stadium.

"I just hope that everything works out well [for Barcelona]. I'm extremely happy at Arsenal, I feel privileged to be here, and my only focus is here," Arteta told Sky Sports.

The Spaniard has been able to get the best out of some of his star players such as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who has scored seven goals in nine appearances in all competitions this season.

Mikel Arteta has also managed to develop young talents such as Emile Smith-Rowe, Bukayo Saka, Kieran Tierney and Eddie Nketiah.

Mirror Football @MirrorFootball Mikel Arteta is happy at Arsenal despite Barcelona links Mikel Arteta is happy at Arsenal despite Barcelona links https://t.co/mDAGYZcJ9S

Mikel Arteta's progress with Arsenal is likely to keep him at the Emirates Stadium despite interest from Barcelona

Arsenal v Aston Villa - Premier League

Mikel Arteta's job was under the scanner after a tough opening month of the 2021-22 Premier League season for Arsenal. He has, however, managed to turn things around with the Gunners.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Arsenal are currently in a transition phase under the management of Mikel Arteta, and are providing the 39-year-old with the funds to build a team for the future.The club's hierarchy have shown faith in Mikel Arteta, and are likely to keep hold of him despite interest from Barcelona.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava