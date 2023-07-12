Mikel Arteta filmed losing patience with Arsenal star in training ground footage from pre-season 

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was recently filmed losing patience with Fabio Vieira after the midfielder played a poor pass during a pre-season training session.

The club made snippets of their pre-season training footage available for fans to see. The clips depict the players being kept busy with a series of drills. Unfortunately, for Fabio Vieira, one clip saw the midfielder being told off by an exasperated Arteta.

Vieira passed the ball to a teammate who was already being marked, further putting him under pressure. Arteta wasn't impressed by his decision-making, yelling "FABIO!" (via Daily Mirror).

The Portugal international's blunder didn't end there as another clip depicted him being told he was watching the game instead of creating opportunities for his teammates.

The former Porto attacking midfielder will be hoping to turn his fortunes around next season after having a sub-par 2022-23 campaign. He was signed for £35 million last summer but struggled to make an impact, scoring two goals and providing six assists in 33 appearances.

Back in March, Vieira spoke to O Jogo, acknowledging his struggles last season. He said:

"I got here injured. It’s always different for a new player to get here, to a new country, a different culture, everything is different. It was difficult, but after a few months, I’m ready, I’m enjoying it, I’ve developed a lot and I’m here to help the team."

He added:

"When you get injured, you’re always one step behind the others. I think it’s only a matter of time, to be there, to help the team, to show my qualities."

Vieira will be hoping to play a more prominent role in the upcoming campaign. In the 2022-23 season, the midfielder made 22 league appearances for the Gunners while also featuring eight times in the Europa League.

Reiss Nelson conveys his excitement after signing new deal with Arsenal

Reiss Nelson recently signed a new four-year contract at Arsenal, with the option of a fifth year. He couldn't hold back his excitement after extending his stay at the Emirates.

Nelson has been a part of the club since 2007. He worked his way up the academy before making his professional debut for Arsenal in 2017 at the age of 17.

The Englishman has been sent on loan to the likes of Hoffenheim and Feyenoord but he has still made 66 appearances across all competitions for the north London outfit. The right winger has scored seven goals and provided seven assists during this time.

After signing his contract, Nelson stated (via Arsenal's official website):

“I'm kind of lost for words, if I’m honest. I've been here since I was eight, I'm 23 now. It's been a hell of a journey, and I'm just so happy. My family are Arsenal supporters, so that makes it even happier. I'm just really happy and I can't wait to get started for the new season.”

He continued:

“I want to be part of us going to the next level, which I think the boss, Edu, the backroom staff and the new players and the current players are making. So it was a train I really didn't want to miss and I want to be here for it, so I'm glad that I made the right decision."

The winger made 18 appearances across competitions last season, scoring three goals in the process, including a memorable winner against Bournemouth at the Emirates.

