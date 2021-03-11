Mikel Arteta insists his Arsenal 'project' is moving in the right direction

Mikel Arteta believes his Arsenal project is heading in the right direction and has claimed that it will explode once football returns to normal following the coronavirus pandemic.

Arsenal hired Mikel Arteta to replace Unai Emery midway through the 2019-20 campaign. The Spaniard delivered an FA Cup triumph last season and began the 2020-21 campaign with a Community Shield victory over Liverpool.

The Gunners are currently languishing in tenth place in the Premier League table after a dismal run of results.

Mikel Arteta, however, believes the future is bright for Arsenal and that things will fall into place in the coming months. He told Sky Sports:

"I think this project is going to go 'bang'. This is where we are, but sometimes it is difficult to see the moment now but I'm sure where we are going. We have created a really strong group, a really strong bond with out players, with our fans, with our staff and that is going to pay big in the future."

Mikel Arteta insists Arsenal are heading in the right direction and ready to explode | @AdrianJKajumba https://t.co/6UMWn0kVpe — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) March 10, 2021

Arsenal and Mikel Arteta are still two or three signings away from becoming top-four contenders

Arsenal are in desperate need of some reinforcements

Arsenal endured a torrid start to their Premier League campaign, losing eight of their opening fourteen league games. The Gunners have shown signs of a revival in recent months but are still twelve points off the Champions League places.

The north London giants appear to be two to three signings away from becoming top-four contenders. They are in desperate need of a top-quality centre-back, a winger and a creative midfielder.

Advertisement

Despite their current form, Mikel Arteta believes that Arsenal are on the right track and revealed that he sees signs of improvement in his squad every day. He said:

"You need to win to convince anybody that you are doing a good job in the club and taking them in the right direction. If you are not inside the club every day and know exactly what is going on within the club, the only way to convince anybody is to win."

“I think this project is going to go bang!’



Mikel Arteta on why he’s convinced his Arsenal side will explode when football returns to normality again 👇https://t.co/j6VTqdxTFD — Charles Watts (@charles_watts) March 10, 2021

Arsenal's hopes of qualifying for the Champions League will rest solely on their Europa League campaign.

The Gunners will face Olympiacos in the first leg of their Europa League Round of 16 tie on Thursday.