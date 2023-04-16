Mikel Arteta and Martin Odegaard react to Bukayo Saka’s missed penalty for Arsenal

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and club captain Martin Odegaard reacted to Bukayo Saka's penalty miss in the 2-2 Premier League draw at West Ham United on Sunday (April 16).

Gabriel Jesus and Odegaard scored to give the Gunners a 2-0 lead inside the ten minutes. Said Berahma's first-half penalty reduced arrears for the Hammers. Saka had the chance to restore the two goal lead, as the north Londoners were awarded a second half penalty. The youngster, though, put his effort wide of the goal.

Arsenal were made to rue the miss, as Jared Bowen found the equaliser minutes later. Arteta said about Saka's penalty miss:

“A player who takes penalties misses penalties, I don't know anyone who hasn't.”

Odegaard, meanwhile, said:

“These things happen; he has been brilliant all season and been clinical from the spot. But today was not the day for him. We win and lose together.”

Despite his tender age, Saka has never shied away from shouldering the responsibility of taking his side's penalties. While he missed one against the Hammers, the youngster has scored plenty of crucial ones.

The Gunners, meanwhile, have a four point lead over Manchester City, having played a game more than the Cityzens.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta disappointed with West Ham United draw

Arsenal started against West Ham United sharply. It looked like David Moyes' side were in for a tough evening. However, they took the foot off the gas and ended up dropping two valuable points.

Mikel Arteta rued the missed opportunity (via football.london):

"Started extremely well again. Dominated the game, dominated the pitch and scored two beautiful goals. After that, we made a huge mistake to stop playing with the same purpose to score the third and fourth one and just thinking we could play around them and maintain the result and just looked too easy. At that moment, we gave them hope."

Arsenal return to action on Saturday (April 22) to take on Southampton in the Premier League at home.

