"Mikel Arteta needs to bring him back"- Gabby Agbonlahor asks Arsenal to reinstate outcast into the starting lineup

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been left out of the starting lineup over the last couple of weeks as his row with the club continues. Former Aston Villa forward Gabriel Agbonlahor has advised manager Mikel Arteta to 'suck up his pride' and bring back the Gabonese.
The Gunners have failed to find the back of the net in each of their last four games across all competitions.
They fired blanks against Burnley and Nottingham Forest in the Premier League as well as the two legs of their FA Cup semi-final clash with Liverpool.
Gabriel Agbonlahor believes Arsenal's struggles in front of goal are a strong reason to bring back Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang into the starting lineup. He told Football Insider:
"A big thing Arteta needs to do is suck up his pride and bring back Aubameyang. They've not scored a Premier League goal this month. They're struggling to score and it's one of the worst records they've had.
"You can't rely on Alexandre Lacazette, he's a striker who should be brought on for 20 minutes. He hasn't got the legs to play 90 minutes and stretch teams. Eddie Nketiah isn't good enough, he's not a Premier League striker.
"You've got a Premier League proven striker sitting on his own. I think it’s ridiculous."
The former Aston Villa attacker went on to advise the Arsenal hierarchy to force Mikel Arteta to reinstate the Gabonese into the team.
He said:
"If the owners had anything about them they would force Arteta to bring him back in. Whilst you're paying him £350,000-a-week and you're not scoring goals it's ludicrous to have him sitting there.
"If he doesn't move in January, Mikel Arteta needs to bring him back in and suck up your pride."
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's numbers for Arsenal this season
The Gabonese striker has made 15 appearances for Arsenal across all competitions so far this season, recording seven goals and two assists to his name. That includes four goals in the Premier League and three in the EFL Cup.
As it stands, there are uncertainties surrounding the future of the 32-year-old. Should his struggles continue at the Emirates Stadium, he could end up parting ways with the club before the transfer window shuts this winter.