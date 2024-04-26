Mikel Arteta provides Arsenal squad fitness update ahead of north London derby against Tottenham

Mikel Arteta has provided a crucial fitness update on the Arsenal squad ahead of the Premier League showdown against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, April 28.

Arteta has claimed that the Gunners have everyone available except Jurrien Timber. He has also claimed that the Dutch defender is very close to making his return to the first team.

He said ahead of the north London derby (via football.london):

"Avaialbility we mentioned before that it was something key. Apart from Jurrien it's going to be very close that we have everybody available. It elevates the training sessions and it's going to be something very important."

Timber joined Arsenal from Ajax for €42 million. He made his debut in the FA Community Shield against Manchester City and suffered an ACL injury. Timber has been out of action since.

However, he has returned to first-team training and the Dutchman even scored a spectacular goal when playing for the under-23s.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta speaks about added motivation ahead of the north London derby

Ahead of the north London derby, Mikel Arteta has claimed that playing in such a high-voltage game gives added motivation to the team.

Considering the rivalry between the two sides and the passion in the players as well as the fans, there's always extra motivation in players to win the game. Speaking on the same, Arteta said (via BBC):

"You know what you can give to people and that is joy and happiness. When you have the chance to do that you want to make the most of it."

Arsenal enter the contest as the league leaders. They currently have 77 points from 34 matches and are one point ahead of second-placed Manchester City, who have a game in hand. Tottenham are fifth in the table with 60 points from 32 matches.