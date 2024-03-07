Mikel Arteta provides Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli fitness update ahead of Brentford clash

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has provided an update on Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli ahead of their Premier League encounter against Brentford.

Speaking to the media in his pre-match press conference, the Spaniard sounded optimistic about the duo's involvement. He mentioned their injuries were minor and they should return to the starting XI.

"We’ve got some players back last Monday and then we had (Gabriel) Martinelli and Bukayo (Saka) with little issues. We’re pretty positive that hopefully they can be part of that. But we’ll have to see."

Both players started in Arsenal's commanding 6-0 win over Sheffield United last time out. However, Bukayo Saka was subbed off at half-time with Mikel Arteta citing illness as the reason for the change. Meanwhile, Gabriel Martinelli had a cut to his foot after a tackle and was subbed off after 64 minutes.

Going by Mikel Arteta's words, it seems he is optimistic that both players will be fit in time to face Brentford. Saka has made 35 appearances across competitions, scoring 16 goals and assisting 15. Martinelli, on the other hand, has made 32 appearances, scoring eight goals and providing five assists.

Arsenal players and the club's fans will hope the young attacking duo can return and also stay fit until the end of the season.The Gunners are currently third in the Premier League with 61 points, behind Liverpool (63) and Manchester City (62).

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka wins PFA Fans' Player of the Month

Bukayo Saka was in stunning form for the Gunners in February as they won four and lost one of their five games. In that time, Saka has scored six goals and also provided one assist.

These performances led to the young winger being named the PFA Fans' Player of the Month for February 2024.

With 21 goal contributions in the Premier League this season, Bukayo Saka ranks fourth in the list. Ollie Watkins (26 G/A), Mohamed Salah (24 G/A) and Erling Haaland (23 G/A) are the only players ahead of him.

With 11 games still left to go in the season, Saka is just four short of the 25 G/A he managed in 38 appearances last season. He will look to surpass that number with more stellar performances.