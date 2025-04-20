Mikel Arteta provides Bukayo Saka injury update after Arsenal's 4-0 win over Ipswich Town

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta allayed concerns about any serious injury to Bukayo Saka in the 4-0 Premier League win at Ipswich Town on Sunday (April 20). The 23-year-old started the clash at Portman Road but came off after 57 minutes.

Ad

The Gunners ran riot, with Leandro Trossard opening the scoring after 14 minutes. Gabriel Martinelli doubled the visitors' lead 14 minutes later as Arteta's side led 2-0 at the break.

Saka - who had a hand in the opening two goals - was tackled heavily by Leif Davis (who was subsequently sent off) in the 32nd minute, but the Englishman continued. However, Saka soon left the pitch with an ankle strapping just before the hour mark, sparking concerns of a serious injury.

Ad

Trending

Arteta, though, dismissed any such concerns (as per Sam Dean):

“It was a bit sore, but it’s nothing serious.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Going back to the game, the Gunners continued their ascendancy over their 10-man hosts, with Trossard (69') scoring his second of the game before Ethan Nwaneri rounded up the scoring two minutes from time.

The win means Liverpool will have to wait for at least another gameday to be crowned the Premier League champions. They are in action at home to relegation-threatened Leicester City later in the day.

What's next for Arsenal?

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta

Arsenal are in the midst of a good run of form. Having recorded a memorable 2-1 win at Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League in midweek en route a 5-1 aggregate win to reach the semi-finals, they made short work of Ipswich in the league.

Ad

The Gunners never looked likely to drop points for a third straight league game as they kept the champagne on ice for Liverpool, who are on the cusp of winning their second Premier League title.

Despite an injury scare to Saka, Mikel Arteta and Co. next turn their attention to a home meeting with Crystal Palace on Wednesday (April 23). Six days later, they host Ligue 1 leaders Paris Saint-Germain in a blockbuster UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg, with the tie to conclude in Paris on May 7.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bhargav Bhargav is a veteran sports journalist and editor at Sportskeeda, with a rich professional experience of 17 years, working for the likes of Siemens and Bombay Dyeing. An avid football and tennis follower for over three decades, Bhargav uses his vast knowledge and experience, attention to detail, an unbiased yet interesting writing style, and thorough research to craft insightful articles, which have raked in over 18 million reads so far.



Bhargav supports Italy at national level, a team steeped in tradition and history according to him. He still harbors the heartbreak from the Azzurri’s 1994 FIFA World Cup final defeat against Brazil, and protagonist-turned-antagonist from the game, ‘Divine Ponytail’ Roberto Baggio is his all-time favorite player. His favorite manager is Marcelo Lippi, who ended Italy’s 24-year wait for the World Cup trophy, winning it in 2006.



Outside Europe’s top five leagues, he follows the MLS following Lionel Messi’s move in 2023 but favors Cristiano Ronaldo in the G.O.A.T. debate. During his free time, Bhargav enjoys driving off to new places and singing. Know More