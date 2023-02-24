Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has issued a largely positive update on the fitness of Thomas Partey and Gabriel Jesus.

The Gunners tactician expects to have Partey available when his team take on Leicester City at the King Power Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday (February 25). The Spaniard also remarked that Jesus' recovery is going well and hopes to have him back soon. He did not, however, say if the Brazilian will play at the weekend.

Arteta said at his press conference ahead of the Leicester game (as quoted by the Express):

"Not a lot of changes. Obviously, there is a question mark on Thomas. He hasn't trained much, but it looks like he could be available, so let's see how he trains today. Yeah (it's a huge boost for Arsenal). He's a really important player for us that we missed in the last few games, but hopefully, he can be available."

Partey has notably missed the Gunners' last two league games - a 3-1 home defeat to Manchester City and a 4-2 win at Aston Villa. The Ghanaian, who has been key to his side's fortunes this term, is recovering from a thigh problem.

Arteta said about Jesus:

"A regular (Gabriel Jesus update). He's progressing really well, training more and more on the field. The knee's not reacting, so really positive. We want to have him as quickly as possible, but we respect as much as possible the timeframe that we got from the doctors and the specialists. But he's really pushing the boundaries right now."

Express Sport @DExpress_Sport

bit.ly/3EzqsdM BREAKING: Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta provides Jesus and Partey injury update ahead of Leicester | @AlexCTurk BREAKING: Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta provides Jesus and Partey injury update ahead of Leicester | @AlexCTurkbit.ly/3EzqsdM

The Brazilian, 25, hasn't featured for Arsenal since the start of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, missing their last 11 games. He suffered medial collateral damage to his knee during the World Cup in Qatar and subsequently underwent surgery.

Thomas Partey and Gabriel Jesus have been excellent for Arsenal when fit

As has been the case since his first season at the Emirates, Thomas Partey has excelled for Arsenal when fit this term.

The Gunners look a distinctly better side with the defensive midfielder in the lineup. With Mohamed Elneny also injured, January arrival Jorginho has taken Partey's spot in the playing XI in the last two Premier League games. However, the Ghanian is expected to be a starter again once he's fully fit.

Overall, Partey has made 23 appearances across competitions for Mikel Arteta's team, recording two goals. Eighteen of those games have been in the Premier League, where he has averaged 5.1 duels, 2.3 tackles and 1.5 clearances per game.

Meanwhile, Gabriel Jesus enjoyed a solid start to his Arsenal career since arriving from Manchester City last summer before going down with the aforementioned injury.

He has registered only five goals and seven assists in 20 games across competitions for the Gunners this season. However, Jesus' pressing and selfless hold-up play has helped his attacking partners Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka thrive up front.

Arsenal will be eagerly waiting to get the Brazilian back into their starting XI.

Poll : 0 votes