Mikel Arteta provides injury update on 2 Arsenal stars as Tottenham clash edges closer

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta expects Bukayo Saka and Ben White to be available for the Gunners' upcoming Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur.

The Gunners increased their gap with Spurs by another two points with a 2-1 victory over Leeds United on Sunday evening. Eddie Nketiah found the back of the net for Arteta's side, while Diego Llorente was on the scoresheet for the Whites.

Arsenal @Arsenal



🤩 A massive result at Emirates Stadium!



LET'S GO! Three points🤩 A massive result at Emirates Stadium!LET'S GO! Three points ✅ 🤩 A massive result at Emirates Stadium! LET'S GO! ✊ https://t.co/BxK7ZYk58a

Arsenal, who currently sit fourth in the Premier League table, will now turn their attention towards their trip to Tottenham on Thursday. Beating their north London rivals will secure a top-four finish for the Gunners.

However, it is worth noting that Saka was replaced by Nicolas Pepe in the 68th-minute of Arsenal's match against Leeds. Arteta's decision to take the Englishman off raised concerns about his fitness ahead of the team's visit to Tottenham.

Arteta, though, has confirmed that the 20-year-old winger is not a fitness concern. Asked if Saka is fine, the Spanish tactician told a press conference after the Gunners' victory over Leeds [via football.london]:

"Yeah, he was fine."

Arteta was also queried about White's injury status following the win against Jesse Marsch's side. The Spaniard revealed that the defender has started light training, suggesting that he could return to action against Spurs. He said:

"I think [White should be available for Spurs trip], he’s started to do a little bit of work on the pitch and we want everyone available for that game because it’s so important."

Chris Wheatley @ChrisWheatley_ Arteta on Ben White's fitness:



"I think so [he'll be available against Tottenham]. He's starting to do a little bit of work on the pitch. We want everyone available." Arteta on Ben White's fitness:"I think so [he'll be available against Tottenham]. He's starting to do a little bit of work on the pitch. We want everyone available."

It is worth noting that White missed Arsenal's last two Premier League games due to an injury. However, he appears to be in line to return to the matchday squad against Spurs on Thursday.

Can Arsenal secure Champions League football with win against Tottenham on Thursday?

The Gunners currently sit fourth in the table with 66 points from 35 matches. They are just one point behind third-placed Chelsea and four points above fifth-placed Tottenham.

Arteta and Co will go into their match against Spurs on the back of a four-game winning run. Antonio Conte's side, on the other hand, have won just one of their last four matches.

Tottenham held title contenders Liverpool to a 1-1 draw at Anfield on Saturday. Despite earning a positive outcome against the Reds, this weekend's results have seen them fall another two points behind the Gunners.

Arsenal are thus in the driving seat to beat Spurs to a top-four finish in the Premier League this season. However, it remains to be seen if Conte and Co can turn things around, with three matches left to play.

Edited by Dakir Mohammed Thanveer