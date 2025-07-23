Mikel Arteta provides injury update on 2 key players after Arsenal's 1-0 win over Milan in pre-season friendly

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has provided an update on Gabriel Magalhães and Jurrien Timber after their win over AC Milan in Singapore on Wednesday. The Brazilian defender was ruled out of the game with a niggle, while the Dutchman is yet to return to full training.

After the 1-0 win over AC Milan, Arteta said that they were looking to minimise risk ahead of the new season. He does not want to use the players who are not fully fit and said (via Football London):

"With Jurrien he is still not there. He is still not fully training yet with us. Gabby had a little niggle the other day in training. Because the fact that he has been out so long as well we have to manage him. We have been in Spain, different pitch, different conditions, go to the UK, different ones, come here, again a lot of changes. We have to minimise the risk with him."

Bukayo Saka is another Arsenal star who had an injury layoff last season, and the manager was quizzed about the Englishman. He believes that the winger is back to his best and added:

"We're all very happy with the performance, especially with the attitude, quality and domination that we showed throughout the game and obviously to win as well. Regarding the individuals, a lot of them showed that they are ready and at really a good level. Bukayo is one of them. We have pushed him through the summer to catch up on a lot of things that he had to to give himself the best chance to exploit his qualities better and more highlighted and with more impact every time physically he's at the highest level."

Bukayo Saka scored the lone goal of the match in Singapore, but the two sides also had a penalty shootout. The Gunners lost 6-5 despite new signing Kepa Arrizabalaga saving three efforts from AC Milan.

Mikel Arteta comments on Arsenal star Kai Havertz

Mikel Arteta also welcomed back Kai Havertz to his Arsenal squad after the German was ruled out for the second half of the 2024-25 season. The manager is happy with the former Chelsea man's performance and said:

"He's in a very good place. I think the game he had he was in three of four times completely free and the ball didn't arrive to him. The workrate which he offers to the team is top. He scored the other day against Watford and was very close a couple of times as well. Overall very happy with him."

Arsenal face Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur, and Villarreal next before taking on Athletic Bilbao in the Emirates Cup. Their first match of the Premier League season is against Manchester United on August 17.

