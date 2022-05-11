×
Create
Notifications

Mikel Arteta provides injury update on 4 Arsenal stars ahead of crucial Tottenham clash

Mikel Arteta&#039;s side have been in excellent form.
Mikel Arteta's side have been in excellent form.
Vatsal Vora
Vatsal Vora
ANALYST
visit
Modified May 11, 2022 07:29 PM IST
News

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has provided an injury update on Thomas Partey, Kieran Tierney, Ben White and Bukayo Saka ahead of their clash against Tottenham Hotspur.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of the North London derby on Thursday, May 12, Mikel Arteta was quoted as saying (via the club's official website):

"Thomas (Partey) is still out, Kieran (Tierney) is still out and with Ben he is still a doubt, we have to assess him and see how he is feeling, which is much better. With Bukayo it’s the same."

Elaborating on Saka and White's injuries and their involvement in the derby, Arteta said:

"It’s very difficult to rate with injuries, it’s just how they feel today, that’s the last day that we can assess them and try to get the feeling, basically."
The latest team news ahead of the north London derby…🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 @Ben6White🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 @BukayoSaka87🇬🇭 @ThomasPartey22

Arsenal will be without four of their most important players this season.

Bukayo Saka has been one of the main goalscoring threats for the Gunners. The England international has been the club's highest goalscorer this season, scoring 12 times in 40 appearances across all competitions.

It is worth mentioning that Bukayo Saka has been involved in all 35 matches in the Premier League so far.

Ben White, on the other hand, has missed the last two games in the Premier League. The defender has made 31 appearances in the league and missed just four games.

Thomas Partey and Kieran Tierney, meanwhile, are in danger of not featuring for Arsenal for the rest of the season. Tierney has been sidelined since early April with a knee injury. Partey has also not featured since April.

Arsenal could edge closer to Champions League football with a positive result against Tottenham

Arsenal are edging closer to securing Champions League football for next season. A win against Tottenham would seal a top-four berth for the Gunners.

Arsenal have not played in the Champions League since the 2016-17 season. They were without any kind of European football this season.

As things stand, the Gunners are fourth in the standings, having picked up 66 points from 35 matches. They are currently four points clear of fifth-placed Spurs with three games remaining in the season.

Arsenal have not qualified for the #UCL since finishing second in the 2015/16 Premier League season.If they beat Spurs in the north London derby on Thursday, they will end the five-year wait to see #UCL football at the Emirates.But it’s not done yet. ⏳ https://t.co/I2TuExoCcH

Mikel Arteta's side secured a 3-1 victory over Tottenham earlier this season.

Also Read Article Continues below

Goals from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka were enough for the Gunners to secure all three points at the Emirates Stadium.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी