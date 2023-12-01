Mikel Arteta provides injury update ahead of Arsenal's PL fixture against Wolves

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has provided an injury update of his squad ahead of the Premier League home clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday (December 2).

The Gunners are atop the standings after 13 games, leading second-placed Manchester City by a point. Arteta's side have won their last two league outings, including a 1-0 win at Brenford in their last outing, which sent them top after City drew 1-1 with Liverpool.

With a rousing 6-0 performance in midweek in the UEFA Champions League against Lens, the Gunners are in buoyant mood. However, they have a few injury worries ahead of their league clash with Wolves.

In his pre-game press conference, Arteta provided an update on the injured quartet of Thomas Partey, Emil Smith Rowe, Fabio Vieira and Jurrien Timber (as per Football London):

"I don't think we're going to get anybody back still, and we didn't have any incidents, so all good, Arteta said about Partey and Smith Rowe."

Partey underwent a recent procedure, while Smith Rowe is down with an knee issue. Meanwhile, Vieira hasn't recovered from an operation to treat a groin issue.

"We’ve got a problem with him," Arteta said about Vieira. "He’s been having some discomfort. We sent him to see a specialist, and the advice was to have an operation in his groin. He did that yesterday. We don’t expect him back this side of the winter break."

Timber, meanwhile, is a long-term absentee and is unlikely to feature again this season, having injured his anterior cruciate ligament three months ago.

How have Thomas Partey, Emile Smith Rowe, Fabio Vieira and Jurrien Timber fared for Arsenal this season?

Thomas Partey

Thomas Partey, Emil Smith Rowe, Fabio Vieira and Jurrien Timber have largely played a bit-part role in Arsenal's success this season.

Partey, 30, has made just five appearances across competitions, starting all five outings, but making no goal contribution. Smith Rowe, 23, has played three more games than Partey and has an assist (in the Premier League).

Vieira, 23, has played the most games for the Gunners this season among the injured quartet. The Portuguese has two goals and four assists in 14 games across competitions.

Meanwhile, Timber, 22, injured his ACL 50 minutes into his Premier League debut, having played 76 minutes of Arsenal's FA Community Shield win over City on penalties.