Mikel Arteta provides injury update on Arsenal stars Bukayo Saka and Thomas Partey ahead of Everton fixture

Mikel Arteta has given an update on Thomas Partey and Bukayo Saka ahead of Arsenal's Premier League game against Everton on Sunday (17 September).

Saka is apparently suffering from a recurrent Achilles injury issue and did not play a single minute in England's 3-1 friendly win against Scotland on 12 September (h/t Football.London). Partey, meanwhile, missed Arsenal's 3-1 league win over Manchester United on 3 September with a groin issue.

Both players, as a result, could be a doubt for the game against the Toffees. Speaking at his pre-match press conference on Friday (15 September), Arteta gave an update on Saka and said (h/t Football.London):

"He’s [Saka] fine. He trained normally today so there’s nothing to report there. Every player has pains or issues but it’s nothing to worry about."

About Partey, the Spanish tactician stated:

"He’s [Partey] still a few weeks away. He’s got a muscle injury. He’s progressing well."

Saka has started the new season in fine form, starting in all four league games and registering two goals and an assist. The 22-year-old England international is arguably one of the first names on Arteta's team sheet week in, week out.

Partey, 30, has had his fair share of injury problems in north London. But his absence may not sting the Gunners as much as it would have last season after the arrival of Declan Rice this summer.

The Ghana international has played as an inverted right-back in Arteta's side during this campaign. In his absence, one can expect Ben White to start on the right flank in defense.

Mikel Arteta confirms Arsenal are 'close' to tying down Martin Odegaard to new deal

Mikel Arteta is optimistic that Martin Odegaard will sign a new contract with Arsenal very soon.

The Norway international is the club's captain and a difference-maker in the final third. Gradually, he has become one of the Premier League's finest midfielders who is capable of unlocking the best of defenses on his day.

Odegaard, however, entered the final 24 months of his contract at the Emirates in July but the Gunners are working to extend it beyond the next season. Arteta was asked about the 24-year-old's contract situation at his pre-match presser, to which he replied, via the aforementioned source:

"He’s [Odegaard] our captain he’s a massive player for us. Really important for now and the future. We want to keep him here for a long time; I’m always optimistic. We’re really close with him and his agent. Whenever that’s confirmed we will announce it."

The former Real Madrid playmaker ended the 2022-23 campaign with 15 goals and eight assists in 37 Premier League games.