Mikel Arteta provides injury updates on 3 Arsenal stars ahead of PL clash against Everton

Arsenal find themselves in a difficult spot on the defensive front due to mounting injury concerns. Ahead of their upcoming clash against Everton, manager Mikel Arteta has offered updates on three key players - Jurrien Timber, Gabriel, and Ben White.

The Gunners faithful were elated when Bukayo Saka returned in their recent win over Fulham on Tuesday, April 1, following a lengthy spell on the sidelines. However, their joy was short-lived, as Gabriel was forced off in the first half with what appeared to be a hamstring injury.

Injuries have certainly been a recurring issue for Arsenal this season, especially affecting their key players. They lost Martin Odegaard early in the campaign, followed by setbacks to Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Jesus, Ben White, and Kai Havertz at various stages.

With multiple defenders sidelined, Arteta was forced to turn to Jakub Kiwior to partner William Saliba in the 2-1 win against Fulham.

Gabriel is now ruled out for the rest of the season and is set to undergo surgery, while Riccardo Calafiori is also unavailable. However, there is a glimmer of hope, as Arteta hinted that both White and Timber could return in time for the early kickoff at Goodison Park on Saturday, April 5.

“Ricky is not fit, and that means in the last week or so we have lost four players and that’s obviously a big task. But let’s see how Ben and Jurrien are tomorrow. There’s a chance [they could be fit]. That’s it - we must keep playing and competing the way we have been,” he said (via Arsenal's official website).

Given Arsenal’s looming Champions League showdown with Real Madrid on Tuesday, Arteta may opt to continue with Kiwior alongside Saliba against Everton. The Gunners currently trail league leaders Liverpool by 12 points on the table, with just eight games remaining.

Mikel Arteta proud of Arsenal’s response amid injury crisis

Despite a significant points gap separating Arsenal from league leaders Liverpool, Arteta’s side continue to give their all in the Premier League title race. The return of Bukayo Saka is also a major boost, even as Gabriel’s absence presents another setback.

Speaking on the impact of losing Gabriel, Arteta acknowledged the blow but expressed confidence in his team’s ability to adapt, just as they have all season.

"It was a tough one to digest because we just got Bukayo back and then we lost Gabi. So it was tough, but the team reacted like it has reacted all season. I’m really proud of that and we know that he’s going to be out for a while, so we need to find different solutions and keep competing the way we have been all season," he stated (via Arsenal's official website).

A challenging run of fixtures now awaits the Gunners. They face Everton next, before a clash against Brentford, which is sandwiched between their two Champions League quarter-final ties against Real Madrid.

