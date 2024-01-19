Mikel Arteta provides Jurrien Timber fitness update ahead of Arsenal's clash against Crystal Palace

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta offered a coy response when asked about the team's injuries, including Jurrien Timber.

The Gunners signed the Dutch defender from Ajax for reportedly an initial £34 million plus add-ons. The 22-year-old has unfortunately seen just 50 minutes of Premier League action this season. He suffered an Anterior Cruciate Ligament injury on the opening weekend.

Arsenal are set to face Crystal Palace in the Premier League at the Emirates on Saturday, January 20. During his pre-match press conference, Arteta was asked about the latest team news and he replied (as quoted by Football.London):

"We still have a few on that list that we have unfortunately not been able to get back."

When asked if Timber will play again before the season ends, the Arsenal boss said:

"There is a possibility. But at the moment he’s still really far from competing and that’s the realistic picture of it. We’re hopeful that he can have an impact at the end of the season if everything goes well there looks like a chance that can happen but I think it’s too early to make that call."

Arteta also spoke about Oleksandr Zinchenko, who suffered a calf injury in December and missed their league defeat to Fulham and FA Cup elimination by Liverpool. When asked to provide an update on the former Manchester City full-back, he said:

“Individually I’m not going to tell you exactly how everyone is."

Zinchenko has registered 18 Premier League appearances for Arsenal so far this season, starting 14 of them. The Ukraine international has recorded a goal and an assist in the league this term.

He has also made four UEFA Champions League appearances and two Carabao Cup appearances this season.

Pundit advises Mikel Arteta to play Arsenal midfielder as striker

Pundit Adrian Clarke has advised Mikel Arteta to deploy Emile Smith Rowe as a striker this season. The former Arsenal man believes the English attacking midfielder can play anywhere across the front five positions.

He said (via The Boot Room):

“I would say it’s left-side number eight, that’s his best position but I genuinely believe he could fill any of the front five spots.

"He’s played wide left and been excellent, he could cover Bukayo Saka, I’d like to see that actually, Saka comes off on 70 minutes, give Emile a chance in that position because he’d take up more half spaces and we can get Ben White on the outside."

Clarke added:

"He can play on the wing, either number eight spot, and as a withdrawn number nine as well because he’s a finisher, his finishing is one of his best qualities and one of the best in the squad.”

Smith Rowe has registered just six Premier League appearances so far this season, getting just over 100 minutes on the pitch. He has been touted with an exit from the Emirates in search of more game time.

Aston Villa and West Ham United are understood to be interested in the Arsenal midfielder. However, reports suggest that the England international is unlikely to leave the club this winter.