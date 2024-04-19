Mikel Arteta provides Jurrien Timber fitness update ahead of Arsenal's clash against Wolves

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has provided a fitness update on Dutch defender Jurrien Timber ahead of his side's clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers this weekend. The former Ajax defender has endured a torrid time with injuries recently but looks set to return to contention in the first team.

The defender joined the Gunners last summer but was quickly sidelined due to a long-term injury. While Mikel Arteta's team has had a stellar season by all accounts, the extra cover and competition he would have provided has been missed.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, the Spanish tactician told the press when asked about Timber (via Fabrizio Romano):

“Jurrien Timber looks really good in training. It’s too soon for him to play but he will be tested again the U23s and then we see. I see him in right and left-fullback. We will use him in different ways”

If the Arsenal defender can make a quick return, he could help his side potentially revitalize their hunt for a first Premier League crown in 20 years. The Gunners now head to the Molineux Stadium, where they will face Gary O'Neil's Wolves on Saturday.

Arteta's side sits two points behind reigning champions Manchester City with six games left to play. A perfect run of games is the only way they can hope to dethrone Guardiola's side.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta thanks players for season so far

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has thanked his players for their part in their campaign so far. The Gunners boss was full of praise for his team's dedication and commitment throughout the season.

The Spanish manager fielded questions from the press during his media rounds and said how pleased he was with the application his team showed.

When asked to send a message to his players after their midweek Champions League disappointment, he said (via football.london):

"I am fully behind them. Thank you so much for the journey, that we are together. Thank you so much for being in April and in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, and being so close."

He added:

"Thank you so much for competing against the best team in the history of the rest of the Premier League, and the best team in the last eight years in this competition with Liverpool, and to be there with a chance to win it. So, thank you so much for everything that they have done because it is unbelievable."

The north London club remain in contention for the Premier League title with six games to go. The former Arsenal captain will hope his side can end the season as champions of England for the first time in two decades.

