Mikel Arteta provides response when asked if he'd use Arsenal star Mikel Merino as a striker ahead of West Ham clash

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta responded to questions about playing Mikel Merino as a striker again after he came off the bench to score a brace against Leicester City. The Gunners boss has suffered injuries to his natural attackers but has seemingly used his coaching and creativity to find a solution.

Ad

With his side drawing 0-0 against Leicester last weekend, Merino scored a brace off the bench. About the possibility of deploying the Spanish midfielder in the position against West Ham United this weekend, Arteta said via The Boot Room:

“Well, I think, obviously, every time you play a player, you are betting on that player. What is that bet? I’m prepared to bet a certain amount of money to earn a lot and not to bet a lot to earn very little. At the end, that’s by putting players in positions and in roles and surrounding our players that we believe it makes sense, and it can work and they are comfortable with it.”

Ad

Trending

Arsenal host London rivals West Ham United on Saturday in the Premier League and will be keen to close the eight-point gap between them and leaders Liverpool. The Gunners are unbeaten in their last five League games, winning four and drawing one.

“It’s not only how you can finish a game, how you start a game"- Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta discusses tactical adaptations within a game

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta recently discussed the tactical adaptations needed within a game to secure a result. The Spanish tactician is one of the best Premier League managers and has consistently led the Gunners to compete for the title during his stewardship.

Ad

Speaking about the tactical adaptations needed for different periods of the game, the Gunners boss said via the Boot Room:

“It’s not only how you can finish a game, how you start a game, how you change if the opponent does something different. Every three days as well, we’re going to need different options.”

“Starting a game is very different, especially against a team that obviously they have the adaptability to play in different ways, with very different behaviours within different structures that they can use as well."

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal remains impressive in the Premier League this season. After 25 games, the team boasts the best defense in the league, conceding only 22 goals, and the third-best attack, with 51 goals.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback