Mikel Arteta provides straightforward response when asked if Arsenal will sign a striker in the current transfer window

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has confirmed that it's unlikely that they sign a striker in the ongoing transfer window.

The Gunners have been heavily linked with a move for a striker this January, with fans and pundits identifying it as a weak position for the club. Main striker Gabriel Jesus has suffered multiple injuries this season and has been disappointing in front of goal when he's played.

The Brazilian has scored just three goals in 15 Premier League games and seven in 21 across competitions. Meanwhile, Eddie Nketiah has netted five goals in 19 league games but just once in eight appearances in other competitions.

Many pundits and fans have claimed that Arsenal need to sign a striker if they are to win the Premier League title this season. However, Arteta has confirmed that they are unlikely to do so. When asked if the Gunners will sign a striker this January, he said (via Football.London):

"No. But the first thing that’s because I love the players that we have."

Arsenal have scored 37 in 20 Premier League games this season, which puts them seventh in the table for goals scored.

Their poor finishing has seen them score just one goal from 61 shots in their last three games across competitions. They've won just one of their last seven games and have dropped to fourth place from first in the Premier League table.

Mikel Arteta on Emile Smith Rowe's future at Arsenal

Midfielder Emile Smith Rowe has struggled in recent seasons due to injuries and inconsistent form. He started just two games across competitions for Arsenal this season, making 12 overall appearances.

The Englishman has been linked with a potential love move to London rivals West Ham United this January. However, manager Mikel Arteta has said that he's pleased with the 23-year-old.

In a pre-match press conference ahead of the Gunners' Premier League clash against Crystal Palace on January 20, the Spaniard said (via Arsenal.com):

"I’m really happy with Emile, he’s on the right trajectory now he’s settled and he’s training really well. You know that I’m not going to talk about any individual situation."

When asked if Smith Rowe has changed, Arteta answered:

"No change, Emile is Emile. He’s got incredible qualities, we are really happy to have him and what he needs now is chances to put all those desired qualities on the pitch. In order to do that, we have to give him minutes."

Having come through the Gunners' academy, Smith Rowe has made 108 senior appearances for them, scoring 18 goals and providing 12 assists.