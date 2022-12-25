Mikel Arteta reveals what impressed him the most about Arsenal during their stunning first half of the ongoing Premier League season

Mikel Arteta has stated that he was impressed with Arsenal's consistency in the first half of their 2022-23 Premier League campaign.

The Gunners took the league by surprise after an eventful summer that saw them sign Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko among others. Arteta's men worked their way up to the top of the table before the 2022 FIFA World Cup, accumulating 37 points from 14 matches and losing just once.

As their return to Premier League action nears, the Spanish tactician lauded Arsenal's consistency. Asked what impressed him about their season so far during a press conference ahead of their match against West Ham United, Arteta said (as quoted by independent.co.uk):

“Probably the level that we showed and the consistency we showed within that level, which with the group and the age we have is not easy. We showed real maturity in certain moments, especially against big opponents.”

He added that the Gunners are keen to keep that going in the second half of the campaign:

“The focus is to play better every single day, to keep growing individually, collectively and to keep deserving to win matches. That is all we can hope because football is a very tricky game.”

Arsenal's run to the summit of the Premier League included impressive wins over Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur at home, and Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. Their only loss came against Manchester United, while they are yet to face second-placed Manchester City.

Arsenal return to action with clash against West Ham United

Some would argue that the FIFA World Cup-induced break came at the wrong time for Arsenal. Mikel Arteta's side had won four of their five matches across all competitions prior to the start of the tournament in Qatar.

They will now return hoping to keep up that momentum when they meet West Ham United in a Premier League clash on Monday, December 26, at the Emirates. The Hammers are currently 16th in the standings and just a point off the relegation zone after a disappointing start to the season.

West Ham have also not beaten the Gunners since January 2019 when they picked up a 1-0 home victory. They have lost four times and drawn once in the last five meetings between the two teams.

Their most recent clashes came in the Premier League last season.

Arsenal won the first match 2-0 at the Emirates thanks to goals from Gabriel Martinelli and Emile Smith Rowe. Arteta's troops then picked up a 2-1 victory at the London Stadium courtesy of strikes from Rob Holding and Gabriel Magalhaes either side of Jarrod Bowen's equalizer.

Poll : 0 votes