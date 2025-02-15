Mikel Arteta reveals what he told Mikel Merino before latter's second half heroics for Arsenal in 2-0 win over Leicester

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has revealed his message to midfielder Mikel Merino before his heroic intervention against Leicester City on Saturday. The Gunners picked up a 2-0 win over the Foxes at the King Power Stadium thanks to a late brace from Spain international Merino.

Merino emerged as an option to feature at centre-forward for Arsenal after injuries to Kai Havertz and Gabriel Martinelli earlier this month. He started on the bench against Leicester, with Leandro Trossard chosen to lead the line from the start, but came on to score both goals in the win.

Gunners boss Arteta revealed in an interview with TNT Sports after the game that he had instilled belief in the midfielder before sending him on. The manager said that he told his countryman that he was going to score, pointing out the qualities that made the midfielder a threat in attack. He said (via TBR Football):

“That he was going to score. He’s a real goal threat. The moment they started moving deeper and we were more set in the final third, we thought he could deliver those moments. But it’s easier to say it than get it done!

“Because of the height? They are very different. Mikel has never played as a nine. But he has that timing, that smell that he can smell danger, anticipate danger. And then he can execute it. It was a lot of debate. I didn’t want to drive him crazy. I said to him this morning that he might play there, we believe he could sit there if the game needed the context. He won the game for us.”

Merino took his tally for the season to four goals in the Premier League with his well-taken brace in the game. The former Newcastle United man turned the game around, as Leicester City had defended relatively comfortably prior to his introduction in the second half. He had just two touches in the Foxes' box and scored from both, showing an uncanny ruthlessness in front of goal.

Merino the hero as Arsenal survive Leicester City test

Mikel Merino was the hero for Arsenal as they ran out 2-0 winners in their Premier League meeting with Leicester City at the King Power Stadium. The Spaniard came off the bench to score twice in an unorthodox centre-forward position. He helped keep his side within touching distance of league leaders Liverpool.

Raheem Sterling started for the Gunners and failed to make an impact before Merino was sent on in his place after 69 minutes. The 28-year-old midfielder timed his movement perfectly to position himself to head home a delightful cross from Ethan Nwaneri in the 81st minute.

Merino doubled his and his side's tally six minutes later as he ghosted in at the back post to prod home a cross from Leandro Trossard and wrap up the points. Arsenal moved to within four points of Liverpool with the win, moving six points clear of Nottingham Forest in third place. The Merseysiders, however, have a game in hand.

