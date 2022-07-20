Mikel Arteta's 3 non-negotiables as Arsenal manager and Aubameyang's dismissal as captain show in Amazon's All or Nothing trailer 

Arsenal's All or Nothing Amazon documentary trailer was released recently. Manager Mikel Arteta's 'non-negotiables' and Alexandre Lacazette's reaction to Aubameyang losing his captaincy were the highlights.

Arsenal did not have a great season last time around as they went trophyless and missed out on qualifying for the Champions League. The Gunners were in control of their place in the top 4, but lost to Tottenham in a crucial game towards the end of the season. The defeat saw them slip down to fifth place, which they failed to recover from.

Amazon Prime Video Sport @primevideosport



Coming to Prime Video 4 August 🍿



#AONArsenal All or Nothing: Arsenal - official trailerComing to Prime Video 4 August 🍿 All or Nothing: Arsenal - official trailer 🎬Coming to Prime Video 4 August 🍿#AONArsenal https://t.co/PTTqulX7Yi

Arteta talked about his non-negotiables in the trailer and said they were: respect, commitment, and passion.

Amazon have also added the part where the manager reveals to the players that Aubameyang was getting stripped off his captaincy with Lacazete's reaction following the clip.

Mikel Arteta on his non-negotiables at Arsenal

Arteta spoke to Sky Sports last season about his non-negotiables and was adamant that all players had to follow them.

He said:

"There are some non-negotiables. The demands we put on the team, the commitment, the energy we put in, that dominance. We are the biggest football club in England, and we have to play a little bit with that arrogance, that belief.

"This stadium has to create fear again. I used to hate coming here as an opponent, and we need to use that power. The opponent must be uncomfortable playing here. We need to recover here."

He continued:

"It was incredible to play here as an Arsenal player. It's one of the most beautiful, exciting stadiums in the world. When this crowd gets going, and you feel them right behind the team, it's an incredible place.

"The moment you jump into this football club, you feel the pressure attached to playing here. The demands is to win, win trophies, to win every three days, be better than your opponents."

Arteta added:

"Those are the standards here, and it can't be anything different. It doesn't matter what happened in the past. When you have the crowd with you, it's confidence, it's belief, you feel protected.

"You take the handbrake down, and you feel the gas coming out of your veins. You feel big. You can control the situation."

Arsenal have made some good signings this summer, including striker Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City and midfielder Fabio Vieira from FC Porto.

Paul Merson predicts the top 4 of the Premier League next season! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far