Mikel Arteta says Arsenal staff absolutely love midfielder who perfectly represents the values of the club

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has heaped praise on his new captain Martin Odegaard ahead of Friday’s (August 5) Premier League opener against Crystal Palace. Arteta claimed that Odegaard carried the values of the Gunners in a “perfect” way and had the admiration of everyone involved with the club.

The 23-year-old initially joined the Gunners on a six-month loan deal from Real Madrid in January 2021. Left impressed with his work at the Emirates Stadium, Arteta’s side made the switch permanent in July 2021, signing him for a reported £31.50 million fee.

At the end of Arsenal’s pre-season tour, Odegaard was made the club’s new permanent captain, with him becoming the second-youngest player to get the armband (behind 21-year-old Cesc Fabregas).

When asked why Odegaard was chosen to wear the armband, Arteta told the club’s media team (via The Boot Room):

“This season we had the opportunity to do it in the way that I believe could work. Martin has been with us for 18 months. And in my opinion is a player who represents the values of this football club in the perfect way.

“He’s well respected by everybody around the team. He’s admired by all the staff, he has the experience even though he’s 23, he has done it for the national team. He has a passion about the game that he promotes every single day around the club and the way he plays.”

Arteta continued:

“So I’m really happy to have someone like him and he’s on board. He’s enjoying that responsibility and he will need support, but for sure it’s a huge thing for him as well.”

Since initially joining Arsenal in January 2021, Odegaard has featured in 60 games across competitions for the club, recording nine goals and seven assists.

Martin Odegaard played the most through balls for Arsenal in 2021-22 Premier League season

Attacking midfielder Odegaard is one of the most creative players in Arteta’s squad and he has the stats to back it up.

As per Squawka, the Norwegian played a whopping 19 through balls in the Premier League last season, a stat only bettered by five other players in the division. No other Arsenal player played more through balls than Odegaard last season.

Manchester United attacking midfielder Bruno Fernandes came out on top last season with 22 through balls.

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane (22), Aston Villa's Emiliano Buendia (21), and the Manchester City duo of Kevin De Bruyne (21) and Joao Cancelo (20) were the four other players who played more through balls than Odegaard in the 2021-22 season.

