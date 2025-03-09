Mikel Arteta snubs question from reporter regarding title race with Liverpool after Arsenal's draw against Manchester United

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta didn't provide a response to a question on the title race with Liverpool after a 1-1 Premier League draw at Manchester United on Sunday (March 9).

The Gunners dominated large swathes of the first half without scoring, and United duly punished them for their profligacy when captain Bruno Fernandes curled home a free-kick just before half-time.

The Red Devils had chanced of their own to increase their cushion before Declan Rice - assisted by Jurrien Timber - netted the equaliser for the visitors 16 minutes from time. But with a winner not coming from either side, the Gunners now trail runaway leaders Liverpool by a whopping 15 points, with a game in hand. The Reds beat Southampton 3-1 at home a day earlier.

Following the dropped points at Manchester United, the Gunners' title hopes seem as good as over. On asked about his side's chances after the stalemate at United, Arteta simply responded (as per transfer guru Fabrizio Romano):

“Thank you"

It's pertinent to note that Arteta's side haven't won the league since their memorable 'Invincibles' triumph under the legendary Arsene Wenger in the 2003-04 season.

The Gunners finished second in the last two seasons, both times finishing behind four-time defending champions Manchester City, who are fifth in the title race with 10 games to go.

"Very frustrating we haven't won with the dominance and chances we had" - Arsenal boss after Manchester United draw

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta didn't mince words about his side's inability to take all three points against Manchester United at Old Trafford, given their early dominance.

Having won the reverse fixture 2-0 at the Emirates in December, the Gunners looked good to complete a league double over their arch-rivals, but a winner didn't materialise after Rice's equaliser.

"Very frustrating we haven't won with the dominance and the chances we had in the first half," rued Arteta (as per the BBC). "We gave the ball away out of nothing. Gave a foul away. We had them in the second half. You could feel they were really fatigued.

"It was the threat in the final 25 metres to make something happen. They didn't want to play. You come here and you want to win the game. Today, it is frustration."

The Gunners next entertain PSV Eindhoven in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second leg on Wednesday (March 12), having won the first leg 7-1 last week in the Netherlands..

