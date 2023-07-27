Mikel Arteta wants Arsenal star to stay at the club amid exit rumors - Reports

Mikel Arteta wishes to keep hold of Kieran Tierney at Arsenal. The Glasgow Times reported that the Spanish tactician desires to have the Scotland international in his squad for next season (via fichajes.net).

The news comes at a timely point as the left-back has failed to start any of the Gunners' pre-season friendlies in the USA.

In addition, he finds himself behind Oleksandr Zinchenko in the pecking order at the Emirates. The full-back managed just six starts in the Premier League last season.

When asked whether the former Celtic was a part of his plans for next season, Arteta replied (via Metro):

"He is, he is in our plans."

Tierney, too did not hint at a possible move away from Arsenal. He said during the Gunners' tour of the USA (via Metro):

"I'm happy, I'm working hard every day and getting minutes. I'm just trying to do as well as I can. You can't play every single game, every single season, every single year.

"I don't expect that and I still made a lot of appearances last year. I was ready every game and working 100 per cent. I think everyone in there would agree with that, that I never give less than that whether I'm playing or not."

Tierney has been with the Premier League side since joining from Celtic in 2019 for a reported fee of €27 million (via transfermarkt). He has managed 123 appearances across all competitions for Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta praises Kieran Tierney's performances with Arsenal in pre-season

Tierney in action

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta praised Tierney's performances in the preseason, and assured the fullback is a part of his plans for next season.

However, the Scotland international has seen no starts so far during the Gunners' tour of the USA but managed to make appearances off the bench in each tie.

Speaking about the player before the Gunners took on Barcelona, Arteta said (via Metro):

"It's not the first time, every time he's played in pre-season, he's been really good. This is why we want to create competition in the team, raise the level of each individual and that's going to be a huge benefit for the team to get to another level."

Tierney did prove his worth as he set up Leandro Trossard for Arsenal's fourth goal in a 5-3 victory over the Catalan side.