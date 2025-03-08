Mikel Arteta wants Liverpool and PSG target signed to bolster Arsenal midfield - Reports

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is set to raid Spanish giants Barcelona for midfielder Frenkie De Jong, who is also wanted by Liverpool and PSG, as per reports. The Gunners are looking to the transfer market to strengthen their ranks ahead of the 2025-26 campaign.

With their contracts expiring in June, the key duo of Jorginho and Thomas Partey may be in their final months as Arsenal players. The club has agreed on a deal to sign Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad and now has their sights on De Jong.

Fichajes.net reports that Arsenal are very keen on De Jong, whose future is up in the air at Barcelona. The Dutch midfielder is still considered one of Europe's best, leading to interest from Liverpool and PSG, majorly, as they look to secure a smart signing.

The Gunners wanted Joshua Kimmich to add steel and personality to their midfield next summer but appear to have failed to tempt the German star, who appears set to stay at Bayern Munich. Their failed attempt to sign Kimmich led Arsenal to De Jong, who could be available for just €35 million in the summer.

Frenkie De Jong expects to receive an offer for an extension of his Barcelona stay by three years, but the Spanish giants are not prepared to offer him a satisfactory financial package. The 27-year-old midfielder earns very high wages at Barcelona, and his salary may be a hindrance to his getting a move away from the club in the summer.

Liverpool prepare offer for Arsenal, Barcelona target: Reports

Liverpool are preparing an offer to sign Spain international Nico Williams in the summer, as per a report from Football365.com. The Athletic Club forward has been a target for multiple clubs in the last year, including Arsenal and Barcelona.

Arne Slot's side is putting plans in place to prepare for the losses of any of their stars in the summer, with the futures of some players uncertain. The report indicates that the Reds are prepared to trigger the £50 million release clause for Williams in the event of losing one or two of their forwards.

Mohamed Salah has yet to agree on a new deal with the club, and Luis Diaz is a target for Barcelona in the summer, and both players could realistically leave the club. In case of either player moving, the Reds are prepared to beat the Gunners and Barcelona to 22-year-old Williams.

