Mikel Merino names Barcelona duo as his favorites for Ballon d'Or, believes Nations League triumph can 'push' their case for award

Arsenal midfielder Mikel Merino has pointed out that Spain needs the UEFA Nations League win to help Barcelona's Ballon d'Or hopefuls this year. The reigning European champions will lock horns with France and one of Portugal or Germany if they are to go all the way in the Nations League Finals this month.
In an interview with EFE (via Barca Universal), the former Real Sociedad man expressed his desire for one of Lamine Yamal or Pedri to win the award. He said that both players have been at the very highest level and deserve the Ballon d'Or despite not winning the UEFA Champions League this season.
“I hope it goes to Lamine Yamal or Pedri. They are players we have in the national team who have had an incredible season. They haven’t won the Champions League but they have shown all year that they are at the level of the best. Hopefully we win the Nations League and it will give them a push, we also want to win it to give another title to the country and for personal ambition.”
Lamine Yamal and Pedri featured prominently for Hansi Flick's Barcelona this season as they won the domestic double plus the Supercopa de Espana. The pair of youngsters are in line to feature for La Roja when they lock horns with France in the Nations League semi-final on Thursday.
Spain's game against France has been billed by many as a direct shootout for the Ballon d'Or, as another frontrunner, Ousmane Dembele, will feature for Les Bleus. Unlike the Barcelona duo, he helped his club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) win the UEFA Champions League as part of a first-ever treble in their history.
Barcelona star picks teammate to receive Ballon d'Or this year
Barcelona midfielder Fermin Lopez has named teammate Lamine Yamal as his choice to receive the 2025 Ballon d'Or award. The youngster is one of the leading names for the award after a dazzling season with his club.
In an interview with Tu Diras de RAC1, Lopez hailed Yamal for his precociousness and consistency, particularly in the UEFA Champions League. He said that the 'spectacular' 17-year-old deserves the award on the back of his performances.
“The level he’s shown at his age in Champions League matches… it is spectacular. What he has shown throughout the year is worthy of the Ballon d’Or."
Lamine Yamal enjoyed a stunning campaign, scoring 18 goals and contributing 21 assists across all competitions. The teenage star certainly has a chance of eclipsing Ronaldo as the youngest recipient of the Ballon d'Or in history.