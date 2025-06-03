Mikel Merino names Barcelona duo as his favorites for Ballon d'Or, believes Nations League triumph can 'push' their case for award

Arsenal midfielder Mikel Merino has pointed out that Spain needs the UEFA Nations League win to help Barcelona's Ballon d'Or hopefuls this year. The reigning European champions will lock horns with France and one of Portugal or Germany if they are to go all the way in the Nations League Finals this month.

Ad

In an interview with EFE (via Barca Universal), the former Real Sociedad man expressed his desire for one of Lamine Yamal or Pedri to win the award. He said that both players have been at the very highest level and deserve the Ballon d'Or despite not winning the UEFA Champions League this season.

“I hope it goes to Lamine Yamal or Pedri. They are players we have in the national team who have had an incredible season. They haven’t won the Champions League but they have shown all year that they are at the level of the best. Hopefully we win the Nations League and it will give them a push, we also want to win it to give another title to the country and for personal ambition.”

Ad

Trending

Lamine Yamal and Pedri featured prominently for Hansi Flick's Barcelona this season as they won the domestic double plus the Supercopa de Espana. The pair of youngsters are in line to feature for La Roja when they lock horns with France in the Nations League semi-final on Thursday.

Spain's game against France has been billed by many as a direct shootout for the Ballon d'Or, as another frontrunner, Ousmane Dembele, will feature for Les Bleus. Unlike the Barcelona duo, he helped his club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) win the UEFA Champions League as part of a first-ever treble in their history.

Ad

Barcelona star picks teammate to receive Ballon d'Or this year

Barcelona midfielder Fermin Lopez has named teammate Lamine Yamal as his choice to receive the 2025 Ballon d'Or award. The youngster is one of the leading names for the award after a dazzling season with his club.

In an interview with Tu Diras de RAC1, Lopez hailed Yamal for his precociousness and consistency, particularly in the UEFA Champions League. He said that the 'spectacular' 17-year-old deserves the award on the back of his performances.

Ad

“The level he’s shown at his age in Champions League matches… it is spectacular. What he has shown throughout the year is worthy of the Ballon d’Or."

Lamine Yamal enjoyed a stunning campaign, scoring 18 goals and contributing 21 assists across all competitions. The teenage star certainly has a chance of eclipsing Ronaldo as the youngest recipient of the Ballon d'Or in history.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sulayman Salahudeen Sulayman is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda covering news and transfer rumors. He has an overall experience of 4 years, having previously worked at the likes of SportsRation and ExtraTimeTalk. His tryst with the sport happened at a young age, playing it at home and watching the 2002 FIFA World Cup.



Sulayman has a good feel for the game, which is reflected in his descriptive articles. He double checks information via multiple sources for accuracy, and only uses top-tier platforms like Transfermarkt and Opta for statistical information. His experience and exploits in the industry have led Sulayman to cover the Nigerian Professional League for three years along with games involving the Nigerian national team. He has also worked in F1, joining hands with industry veterans to provide a smooth viewing experience in Nigeria.



Sulayman hails Lionel Messi as the one true GOAT, and his brace in Argentina’s 2005 U20 FIFA World Cup final win over Nigeria left a lasting impact on him. He also supports Chelsea at club level, having followed their dominance under Jose Mourinho. Sulayman also follows other leagues with Nigerian players like Eredivisie, Saudi Pro League, Turkish Super Lig, and more. When not writing, he enjoys cooking and eating. Know More