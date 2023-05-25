"Miles better go on a Levy out rant in the film": Eagle-eyed Tottenham fans spot superstar in Spiderman trailer, react hilariously

Tottenham fans spotted Son Heung-Min in the latest Spiderman trailer. Fans on Twitter are reacting hilariously to the latest clip.

A poster of the South Korean footballer was seen in the background of the latest Spiderman trailer. It didn't go by the attention of the eagle-eyed fans. They reacted with one user writing on Twitter:

"Miles better go on a levy out rant in the film now."

Son has been one of Spurs' most important players in recent seasons. He joined the north London-based club in 2015 and has since scored 145 goals and provided 79 assists in 371 matches. The 30-year-old has scored 14 goals and has provided five assists in 46 matches across competitions this season.

Fans, however, were happy to see the Asian superstar in the background of the latest Spiderman trailer. Here are some of the best reactions from Tottenham fans:

SpursOTM @SpurOTM Son Heung-min makes an appearance, via a poster, in the new Spider-Verse movie!



🕷️🤘 Son Heung-min makes an appearance, via a poster, in the new Spider-Verse movie! 🕷️🤘 https://t.co/0yTP00CGP0

Dave @MrKrabsKachow @SpurOTM So are all of the spider people spurs fans?

Richie @Rich_276 @SpurOTM miles better go on a levy out rant in the film now

george 🍊 @georgetrewiin @SpurOTM Second time Son will appear in Marvel. He was playing in this game that appears in the back in Black Widow.

Sado @Sado_37x @SpurOTM As a big fan of Spiderman, Tottenham and Son, I think this is awesome. Now I want a poster of this on my wall

Son Heung-Min sent a message to former Tottenham boss Antonio Conte after the Italian was sacked

Tottenham mutually parted ways with Antonio Conte after a poor run of form in March. The team failed to perform at the expected levels under the Italian manager this season.

Son Heung-Min told the Korean media that he felt partly responsible after the club parted ways with Conte. Son, one of Spurs' main attackers, got off to a poor start to his campaign. Son said:

"I'm very sorry to him. He is a world-class manager, we had great journey together, I thank him a lot. I do not know how other players are thinking about him, but I'm sorry to him."

"I should have shown more but I couldn't. I couldn't help the team and I feel responsible as he left the club. He surely has great ability and experience as a coach and I'm sure he'll have great success in his other career."

Tottenham Hotspur will return to action on May 28 to take on Leeds United in an away clash. It will be their final league match of the season. Whether Son can break his three-game goalless run in the league remains to be seen.

