"Mind-blowing performance yet again", "We are blessed" - Fans hails Liverpool star's 'MOTM' performance in 5-2 win over Norwich City

Liverpool fans on X waxed lyrical about Conor Bradley after he impressed during their 5-2 win against Norwich City in the fourth round of the FA Cup on January 28.

Bradley made his eighth appearance of the season in all competitions after he was included in the starting XI at right-back. Anfield came to life in the 16th minute when Curtis Jones broke the deadlock with a sharp header.

Ben Gibson leveled the scores six minutes later but Bradley played a pass into the path of Darwin Nunez who netted in the 28th minute. Diogo Jota (53') and Virgil van Dijk (63') netted one goal apiece to give Liverpool a dominant lead.

Borja Sainz scored a screamer from distance in the 69th minute to give Norwich hope. However, the Reds went on to seal the win in the 95th minute. Luis Diaz crossed the ball across the box to Conor Bradley. The 20-year-old expertly volleyed the ball against the ground, across the face of goal, allowing Ryan Gravenberch to head home.

The Northern Ireland international had a phenomenal game, providing two assists. He also completed 77 out of his 84 passes with an accuracy of 92 percent, created three big chances, made four recoveries, and won six duels.

One fan hailed his potential, posting:

"The heights that Conor Bradley can reach are SCARY. Mind blowing performance yet again, MOTM is deserved"

Another fan wrote:

"Conor Bradley MOTM. We are blessed to have a perfect understudy for Trent."

How did Liverpool fare against Norwich City in their FA Cup clash?

Liverpool showcased their strength with a dominant 5-2 win against Norwich City to qualify for the fifth round of the FA Cup on Sunday. Let's take a look at the stats to see how both teams performed.

The Reds dominated possession with 73 percent of the ball. They also attempted a total of 723 passes, with an accuracy of 90 percent. In contrast, Norwich had 27 percent possession and attempted 277 passes with an accuracy of 80 percent.

Jurgen Klopp and Co. also looked much more threatening in attack, landing a total of 29 shots, with 10 being on target. On the other hand, the Canaries had six shots in total, landing five on target.

Liverpool will face the winner of Watford and Southampton in the fifth round of the FA Cup.